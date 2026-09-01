Messi: The Making of a Football Legend
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves behind a legacy built on records, trophies and unforgettable moments in the famous blue and white of the Albiceleste
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves behind a legacy built on records, trophies and unforgettable moments in the famous blue and white of the Albiceleste
The KNVB has appointed Xavi Hernández as Netherlands head coach, citing a football vision aligned with the national team’s identity. The piece also discusses the coaching philosophies referenced by Xavi and the next fixtures mentioned in the announcement.
Real Madrid leads the list with Sh173.0 billion, followed by FC Barcelona at Sh145.3 billion
The Argentina captain reflected on the widely shared photograph taken in 2007, when Lamine Yamal was just five months old. Yamal's parents had won a charity photoshoot organised by Barcelona, where a 20-year-old Messi posed with the infant, creating an image that has resurfaced ahead of Sunday's final against Spain.
Concern grew when he never reached the United States and all communication stopped. With his phone no longer active and no indication of where he was, relatives launched an appeal for information as fears mounted over what may have happened to him.
Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi with Fran Beltran’s late winner after a missed Lamine Yamal penalty, tightening the La Liga title race and easing Girona’s relegation fears.
Thierry Henry received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 Lifetime Achievement award, presented by his children, recognising a record‑breaking career for Arsenal, France and beyond.
The win lifts Barcelona four points clear at the top of La Liga, while Atlético suffer their first league defeat in months; their ambitions for the season surely dented.
Needing victory to reclaim the leadership from Real Madrid, the defending champions suffered their worst loss against Sevilla since a 4-0 defeat in 1951.
The deal comes at a time when rebel forces have taken control of large parts of eastern DR Congo.
The youngster who made his Catalan debut as a 15-year-old in 2023 scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 55 appearances as Barca won the La Liga.
Former Real, Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso announced on Friday he was leaving German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
Villa will face a tough task at PSG if they are to take anything of consequence back home.