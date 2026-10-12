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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

HELB

HELB reopens applications for 17 jobs, deadline set for September 1
Education and Career

HELB reopens applications for 17 jobs, deadline set for September 1

Among the advertised positions is Principal Legal Officer, Grade 5, under reference HELB/016. The successful candidate will oversee the formulation, review and monitoring of statutory and legal policies and procedures covering litigation, prosecution and alternative dispute resolution

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Higher education faces funding strain after record student placements
Education and Career

Higher education faces funding strain after record student placements

The funding model, rolled out after President William Ruto took office, is now facing its toughest challenge since its introduction. Official figures show university admissions have grown from about 70,000 students in 2017 to 202,133 placed this year, an increase of more than 300 per cent in less than a decade.

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