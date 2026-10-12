Student loan disbursements continue as HELB announces seven more batches
The batches are HELB-007062, HELB-007166, HELB-007170, HELB-007171, HELB-007163, HELB-007150 and HELB-007148
The batches are HELB-007062, HELB-007166, HELB-007170, HELB-007171, HELB-007163, HELB-007150 and HELB-007148
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Mercy Wahome told the National Assembly Education Committee that the unpaid amount had affected the agency’s ability to meet its revenue target.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the extension was approved after the ministry noted that some eligible students and trainees had been unable to submit their applications within the initial period.
The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) announced the development on Tuesday, August 25, saying students who meet the requirements should take advantage of the opportunity.
Monari said HELB does not operate like a one-time funding programme, explaining that money recovered from former beneficiaries is used to finance new applicants.
Among the advertised positions is Principal Legal Officer, Grade 5, under reference HELB/016. The successful candidate will oversee the formulation, review and monitoring of statutory and legal policies and procedures covering litigation, prosecution and alternative dispute resolution
The proposed changes are part of the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill 2026, which seeks to bring government support for university, college and TVET students under one institution.
Treasury CS Mbadi told the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare that private universities have been seeking payment for years, with his office now faced with numerous claims from institutions that provided services but were not paid.
The clarification follows information published on the front page of a local publication which HELB said gave an incorrect picture of its student financing model, loan rates and the amount of money students could owe after completing their studies.
If approved, the new authority would become the only agency responsible for student loans, scholarships and public funding for universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
A major proposal contained in the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill is the formation of the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA), which will combine the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), the Universities Fund Board and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Funding Board into one institution
HELB further stated that applicants who previously benefited from its loan programme must show that they are actively repaying their loans or have fully settled them before they can be considered for the scholarship.
In a statement on Wednesday, Odhiambo said the announcement raises legitimate questions about affordability and sustainability, particularly because it comes months before the 2027 General Election.
Speaking on Tuesday during the presentation of a proposal on Kenya's long-term national development vision beyond Vision 2030 at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said the government had abandoned previous university funding approaches after they failed to adequately support institutions and students.
HELB has warned Parliament that Kenya’s student financing programme is likely to face a projected Sh57.65 billion deficit in FY2026/27, citing demand under the Student-Centred Funding Model that exceeds available budget allocations.
The funding model, rolled out after President William Ruto took office, is now facing its toughest challenge since its introduction. Official figures show university admissions have grown from about 70,000 students in 2017 to 202,133 placed this year, an increase of more than 300 per cent in less than a decade.
HELB called on applicants to submit their requests as early as possible and carefully follow the application guidelines to help ensure their applications are processed without unnecessary delays.
Candidates will access their placement details through the KUCCPS portal using their KCSE index numbers. Once they confirm their placements, universities and colleges will begin issuing admission letters and joining instructions.
The allocation is part of ongoing efforts to expand access to higher education and will benefit students admitted to public universities in 2023, 2024, and 2025
At the University of Nairobi, government funding reduced from Sh2.44 billion in 2023/2024 to Sh947.8 million in 2024/2025, before falling further to Sh534.79 million in 2025/2026.
Appearing before the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity, and Regional Integration, chaired by Mohamed Said Chute, HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari said the institution is making progress but acknowledged that challenges remain.
HELB received only Sh4.1 billion of the Sh10 billion requested for student loans, while the TVET department got Sh3 billion of the Sh29 billion it needed for scholarships
HELB also clarified that it does not require job applicants to pay any fees, submit medical reports, or provide any documents outside of what is clearly outlined in official job advertisements.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the proposal includes increasing funding to the Higher Education Loans Board from the current Sh41 billion to Sh58 billion, alongside a sharp rise in scholarship funding.
Kindiki said the State is taking urgent steps to integrate KMTC trainees into the national student financing model.
HELB Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Monari revealed that lawyers, doctors, engineers, and accountants are the largest group of defaulters, whereas teachers continue to repay their loans on time.
HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari revealed that around 300,000 former students currently owe a total of Sh32 billion in unpaid loans.
The debate follows a government directive that had earlier extended the application deadline for first-year university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) learners to September 14, 2025.
The agency announced that Sh26.1 billion has already been sent to universities and Sh7.9 billion to TVET institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year.
Many students say they are yet to receive allocations despite the Ministry of Education releasing Sh9.46 billion through HELB on Tuesday to cater for 309,178 university students across the country.