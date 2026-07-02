Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ivory Coast

2026 World Cup: Ivory Coast, Gabon and others chase qualification Friday
Sports

2026 World Cup: Ivory Coast, Gabon and others chase qualification Friday

The afternoon block of matches also offers up a chance for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast (World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014) to win Group F. The Elephants will need to defeat the Seychelles in Saint Pierre (Mauritius) and hope that nearest chasers Gabon fall to a defeat away to Gambia in Nairobi (Kenya).

By