Africa’s hopes fading after exits of Ivory Coast, DRC and Senegal
Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 24th minute before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 54th minute in a match that appeared firmly in Senegal’s control.
Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 24th minute before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 54th minute in a match that appeared firmly in Senegal’s control.
Mamadou Hawa Gassama, who serves in Mali’s transitional parliament following the military takeover in 2020, was detained in Abidjan last July during an official visit.
A tactical guide to the AFCON quarter-finals, breaking down Mali v Senegal, Morocco v Cameroon, Nigeria v Algeria and Egypt v Ivory Coast, with low-scoring games expected and four favourites tipped to edge through.
Algeria face DR Congo and Ivory Coast meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday as AFCON 2025’s Round of 16 concludes, with the final two quarter-final places on the line.
The country’s Independent Electoral Commission announced on Monday, October 28, 2025, that the 83-year-old incumbent had won a fourth term with 89.77 percent of the ballots cast.
In Group C, South Africa took advantage of Benin's loss to Nigeria to leapfrog into first, with the Super Eagles soaring into second. Côte d'Ivoire left no doubt in downing Kenya to clinch Group F, while Senegal ran rampant at home against Mauritania to sew up Group B.
Manchester United forward Amad Diallo cut inside his marker and sent a gorgeous pass into Franck Kessie, who took it in his stride and fired home for Emerson Fae’s men early on, to rapturous applause from a now party like crowd at the stadium. The excellent Yan Diomende made it two, before Diallo put the result to bed late on.
“Most teams that play against us defend deep,” he said. “But we believe the best form of defence is attack. We’ll start strong, apply pressure, and show that we’re at home. The fans will push us, and that energy will help us impose our rhythm.”
The Elephants have won seven of their nine matches in the campaign, with the only blemishes being goalless draws against Kenya and Gabon on matchdays three and seven respectively.
“It is World Cup qualifiers, it is opportunity for us to try and collect maximum points, but we know what is at stake as well, and we know that it’s us going into the lion’s Den because for Ivory Coast a win will definitely secure them automatic qualification for the World Cup,” McCarthy said.
The afternoon block of matches also offers up a chance for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast (World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014) to win Group F. The Elephants will need to defeat the Seychelles in Saint Pierre (Mauritius) and hope that nearest chasers Gabon fall to a defeat away to Gambia in Nairobi (Kenya).
The Elephants are scheduled to take on the Seychelles in Mauritius on Friday, October 15, before hosting the Harambee Stars at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Tuesday, October 14.
A local official said the hippopotamus tipped the narrow, canoe-like boat over on Friday, as it was motoring along the Sassandra River near the town of Buyo.
The sacred object, known as the Djidji Ayôkwé, once belonged to the Ébrié people.
The move, announced Tuesday, marks the country’s first coordinated anti-smuggling campaign at the national level.
The decision comes amid growing concerns over US plans to impose wider travel restrictions on African nations.