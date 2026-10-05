Wanga defends ODM unity, says party will not field 2027 presidential candidate
Wanga said ODM remained “firm and focused” despite what she described as a “tumultuous” period.
Wanga said ODM remained “firm and focused” despite what she described as a “tumultuous” period.
Ukombozi Alliance was launched on September 21 following the rebranding of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, which former President Uhuru Kenyatta had assembled in an unsuccessful effort to secure the presidency for Raila Odinga.
The DCP Secretary for Planning and Economic Affairs said there was no reason for the parties to force an early agreement when coalition-building was still taking shape.
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
Speaking during a community engagement with Kenyans in Spokane, Washington, Gachagua said he was open to stepping aside from his own presidential ambitions if his colleagues concluded that another candidate was better placed to win.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Friday, Naituli described Nyoro as an intelligent politician with a strong understanding of economics, but questioned the timing of his political ambitions and the decisions he has made as he seeks to expand his influence beyond his Mount Kenya base
The agreements require the leaders to take part in a joint process to choose their presidential flagbearer and to stand behind the person selected, regardless of who eventually gets the nomination.
Ruto said Uhuru had remained involved in efforts to bring opposition forces together, accusing his predecessor of supporting and organising political allies opposed to his government.
Khalwale's claim comes against a backdrop of polling that has shown Sifuna and Kalonzo to be among the leading figures in the opposition's search for a presidential ticket
According to Ngari, the coalition remains divided and lacks a clear political direction, while President Ruto appears to have a more organised political strategy and a defined roadmap.
The findings indicate that many opposition supporters see a united coalition as the best path to mounting a strong challenge against President Ruto rather than having several candidates compete for the presidency.
He warned that backing other presidential hopefuls within the opposition would weaken Matiang'i's chances of emerging as the coalition's flag bearer
He maintained that although a victory by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) would reaffirm the party's growing influence in the region, it should not be interpreted as a definitive predictor of the outcome of the 2027 presidential election
Speaking at ACK St. Andrew's Church in Kiambu County during a church service on Sunday, the former Attorney General said opposition supporters deserve to know their presidential candidate as early as possible to allow for an effective and spirited campaign.
Opposition leaders held a rally in Kisii calling for voters to back a united front ahead of the 2027 election, including calls for Governor Simba Arati to be voted out and support for coordinated opposition efforts targeting national leadership.
Manyora argued that the results of the poll point to an unsettled political landscape, noting that voter preferences are still not firmly defined
Jawhar Ben Mbarek, who helped establish Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, has been in custody since February 2023. His family warned that his health had taken a serious turn for the worse as he continued the strike to protest his imprisonment.