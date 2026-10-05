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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

opposition coalition

Tunisian opposition leader hospitalised amid hunger strike
Global Affairs

Tunisian opposition leader hospitalised amid hunger strike

Jawhar Ben Mbarek, who helped establish Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, has been in custody since February 2023. His family warned that his health had taken a serious turn for the worse as he continued the strike to protest his imprisonment.

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