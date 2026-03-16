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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Palestine

AU says silence on Gaza ‘cannot be our legacy’ at UN solidarity event
Global Affairs

AU says silence on Gaza ‘cannot be our legacy’ at UN solidarity event

Speaking in Addis Ababa during the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the Union “stands firm in its principled support for the inalienable rights, dignity and quest for freedom of the Palestinian people.”

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