Israeli forces kill Palestinian couple and two of their children in occupied West Bank
The Bani Odeh family were travelling in their car in the town of Tammum, in the northern West Bank, when Israeli forces opened fire.
The Bani Odeh family were travelling in their car in the town of Tammum, in the northern West Bank, when Israeli forces opened fire.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said a strike on a tent encampment in northern Gaza killed at least six people, while another strike in the south of the strip killed five.
The decision follows “MSF’s failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.
Palestinians have described these strikes as the heaviest since the second phase of the ceasefire, brokered by US President Trump last October, came into effect earlier this month.
The ministers warned that the recognition of parts of sovereign states constituted a serious precedent that threatens international peace and security.
Speaking in Addis Ababa during the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the Union “stands firm in its principled support for the inalienable rights, dignity and quest for freedom of the Palestinian people.”
The incidents were the latest in a recent surge in settler violence coinciding with the olive harvest season, when Palestinians head to their agricultural land around towns and villages.
"The IOC's principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country," the IOC said.
The comments came after Hamas released a statement on Friday in which it agreed to free the hostages under a US peace plan, but did not mention disarmament and sought negotiations on other issues.
The prime minister linked these concerns to his upcoming meetings in Washington, stating that he will again meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss Israel’s objectives in the ongoing conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international appeals for a two-state solution, maintaining that Israel is waging a campaign against Hamas fighters. Yet the overwhelming majority of those killed have been civilians, including women and children.
The coordinated announcements mark a significant shift in Western foreign policy, as more governments seek to revive the long-stalled two-state solution and respond to growing international concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Aboul-Gheit hailed the move as one that “corrects a historical error that has persisted for years.”
"Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly - as prime minister of this great country - that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine," he said in a video statement.
Civic groups expressed outrage over what they described as the ongoing tragedy in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
The French presidency said Friday that 10 countries would formally recognise Palestinian statehood during the summit.
PM Starmer said in July that the UK would shift its position unless Israel met several conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and committing to a long-term peace process leading to a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel.
Portugal's foreign ministry made the announcement ahead of next week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Police said the attackers shot people waiting at a bus stop, while Israeli media reported the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside.
This comes only weeks after Washington blocked dozens of Palestinian officials from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the visa revocations were necessary because Palestinian officials were undermining peace efforts and seeking "the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state."
Prime Minister Albanese said recognition would depend on the Palestinian Authority meeting strict conditions.
On Saturday, Egypt international Salah, 33, responded with, external: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"
Tens of thousands turned out for the March for Humanity on Sunday despite torrential rain - with many carrying placards with messages to politicians to stop the war.
They unveiled the campaign in Nairobi on Thursday, with a focus on supporting reforestation efforts in Kenya and delivering aid to Palestinians.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on the Israeli government to clarify that it will not pursue annexations in the West Bank.
In a statement, the ministry said 15-year-old Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was killed at dawn by Israeli gunfire in Ramallah.
Friday’s break-in at Brize Norton has sparked renewed concerns over security at military installations.
In a security alert, the US Department of State warned of a rapidly deteriorating situation in the region, urging Americans to leave using any available means.
The attack occurred just hours before Israel’s cabinet convened to vote on expanding its ground operations in Gaza.