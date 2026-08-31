29 Years On: Princess Diana dies in car crash
The incident occurred shortly after Diana had enjoyed a summer retreat on luxury yachts and had been in a relationship with Dodi al-Fayed.
The incident occurred shortly after Diana had enjoyed a summer retreat on luxury yachts and had been in a relationship with Dodi al-Fayed.
The French capital had been under Nazi control since 1940, but the occupation began to crumble after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy and the advance of Allied forces across France.
In a communiqué issued after the talks, the group highlighted pressures on energy, food and fertiliser supply chains linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, noting that these risks are “particularly affecting the most vulnerable countries.”
The committee reviewed financial records showing that the embassy was allocated Sh 401.44 million for the 2025/26 financial year, with Sh 366.44 million set aside for recurrent spending and Sh 35 million for development work.
The star, known for power ballads like My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, will play a 10-night residency at the 40,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena in September and October.
An initial suspect was detained at the scene after he placed a device containing five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system close to the bank, a police source said, as reported by AFP.
Speaking on Thursday in Nairobi during the signing of the deal, Tennis Kenya president Wanjii Mbugua, noted that this partnership will focus on player exchange, advanced coaching seminars, and infrastructure development, with key technical components of the deal involving the transition to clay court tennis.
Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who praised her decision at a time when the museum needed "calm and a strong new impetus to successfully carry out major projects involving security, and modernisation".
Four men and one woman were detained, three overnight and two on Sunday morning, Lyon prosecutor Thierry Dran told AFP. He later confirmed a minor had been arrested on Sunday afternoon.
The controversy over El Hacen Diarra's death is just the latest in a series of cases in which activists have accused French police of racism and violence.
The tour, spanning London (27–28 November) and Paris (3–4 December), is all about connection. It links the continent that inspires the world with the millions of Africans abroad who proudly keep the culture alive wherever they are.
Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said four people arrested and charged so far over the theft that shocked France and the world were "clearly local people" living in Seine-Saint-Denis, an impoverished area just north of Paris.
A 38-year-old woman has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime. Separately, a man, aged 37, was charged with theft and criminal conspiracy. Both denied any involvement.
According to Le Parisien newspaper, the men were originally from the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, and one was preparing to board a flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The list of nominees underlines football’s diversity and depth of talent. In the men’s category, global superstars such as Ousmane Dembélé (PSG & France), Erling Haaland (Norway & Man-City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain) headline the race.
Reports say after the worker dozed off on Monday, the Air Corsica flight from Paris Orly airport to Ajaccio was forced to fly around in circles above the Mediterranean Sea for "18 minutes"
The French Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Kushner was summoned to appear at the Quai d’Orsay on Monday, describing his remarks in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron as “unacceptable.”
More than 2,000 firefighters, supported by 500 firefighting vehicles, gendarmerie and army personnel, are still on the ground.
Extreme heat has also gripped parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the UK, and Balkan countries including Croatia, prompting governments to activate emergency services and warn citizens to stay indoors as much as possible.
In the south-west town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest late on Saturday evening, Canal+ reported.
Local officials reported that the couple died in the coastal town of Le Lavandou, while another fatality occurred in Vidauban.