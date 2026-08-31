Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Paris

Paris liberated from German forces
Today In History

Paris liberated from German forces

The French capital had been under Nazi control since 1940, but the occupation began to crumble after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy and the advance of Allied forces across France.

By
Two more charged over Louvre jewellery heist
News

Two more charged over Louvre jewellery heist

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime. Separately, a man, aged 37, was charged with theft and criminal conspiracy. Both denied any involvement.

By
2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony set for tonight in Paris
Sports

2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony set for tonight in Paris

The list of nominees underlines football’s diversity and depth of talent. In the men’s category, global superstars such as Ousmane Dembélé (PSG & France), Erling Haaland (Norway & Man-City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain) headline the race.

By