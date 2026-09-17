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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

traffic advisory

KeNHA warns of flooded Mai Mahiu–Narok Road
News

KeNHA warns of flooded Mai Mahiu–Narok Road

In a Thursday advisory, the agency said efforts to restore access are ongoing, urging drivers to postpone travel or seek alternative routes and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent accidents or vehicles being swept away.

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