Several feared dead after Eldoret-Turbo Road fuel tanker explosion
The Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, on Thursday said its teams, police and other emergency workers were responding to the incident.
The Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, on Thursday said its teams, police and other emergency workers were responding to the incident.
In a traffic advisory issued on Thursday, KURA said the temporary closure is necessary to allow the safe dismantling and removal of the gantry located on the southern section of Outer Ring Road near the Airport North Road junction.
In a notice issued on Monday, KeNHA said the works will affect both carriageways until September 14, with the affected section being closed interchangeably.
The authority said the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the affected stretch, with motorists expected to use the remaining open lanes throughout the construction period.
KeNHA has closed the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound) between Thogoto and Dagoretti interchanges after a road accident near Karinde. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.
KeNHA has warned motorists after flooding disrupted sections of the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok road near Suswa, urging drivers to avoid flooded stretches, follow traffic guidance and consider alternative routes.
Key roads in Nairobi’s CBD are closed today for President Ruto’s historic address at City Hall and the Africa Urban Forum at KICC, with motorists urged to use alternative routes.
The Kenya Rural Roads Authority has closed Kamusino Bridge along River Kerio after heavy rains caused flooding. Motorists are urged to avoid the bridge and use the Kolowa–Tot route until further notice.
In a Thursday advisory, the agency said efforts to restore access are ongoing, urging drivers to postpone travel or seek alternative routes and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent accidents or vehicles being swept away.
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to ease traffic flow as thousands of rally fans are expected to travel to host towns during the global motorsport event.
KeNHA urged drivers to remain cautious while using the roads and to follow traffic rules to help improve flow and reduce the risk of accidents.