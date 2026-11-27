Two suspected phone thieves have been arrested in Nairobi after police intercepted a motorcycle they were allegedly using to flee with a mobile phone snatched from a pedestrian along Harambee Avenue.

The suspects were apprehended on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at the junction of Harambee Avenue and Uhuru Highway by officers from Parliament Police Station who were on routine patrol when they noticed the motorcycle speeding towards the highway.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers became alert after spotting a man chasing the motorcycle while shouting for help, prompting them to stop the riders and investigate.

Upon intercepting the motorcycle, police established that one of the two passengers was suspected of having snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian walking along Harambee Avenue. A search subsequently led to the recovery of the stolen phone from one of the suspects.

The two were taken to Parliament Police Station, where they were detained as officers prepared to process them for arraignment over the alleged offence.

The arrests come amid police efforts to curb phone theft and other street crimes in Nairobi, where suspects are often reported to use motorcycles to escape after targeting pedestrians.

The NPS said it was stepping up operations against phone-snatching gangs and other criminal networks, reaffirming its commitment to tackling crime across the country.

"The National Police Service remains committed to intensifying operations and crackdowns against mobile phone snatching syndicates and all other forms of criminality nationwide," the service said.

Police also urged Kenyans to report suspicious activities and criminal incidents promptly, encouraging the public to use emergency numbers 999 and 911 or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Fichua kwa DCI reporting platform.

Members of the public can also share information through the DCI toll-free line 0800722203 or WhatsApp number 0709570000.

The service said cooperation from the public remained key to helping officers respond to emergencies, identify criminal activity and apprehend suspects.

The two suspects are expected to face charges after police complete the necessary processing.