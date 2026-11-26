The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured a 20-year prison sentence for a Muhoroni man who murdered his neighbour over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife.

Samson Otieno Oketch was sentenced after the court found him guilty of murdering Paul Onyango Lango in an attack at Oduwo Village, Tamu Sublocation, Muhoroni Subcounty, Kisumu County.

In a statement by the ODPP on Thursday, the murder occurred between November 18 and 19, 2022, with the prosecution presenting evidence linking Oketch to the fatal attack.

In its judgment, the court found that the prosecution had established the offence of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The case was heard before Justice Joe Omido, with the prosecution led by Mercy Mutheu Muema, who called eight witnesses to support the case against Oketch.

According to the prosecution, Oketch stormed into Lango's house at around 11 pm on November 18, 2022, and attacked him with a panga, inflicting serious cuts to his head and legs.

At the time of the attack, Lango was alone in the house because his wife had travelled to attend a funeral night vigil.

The incident came to light after the deceased's 16-year-old child, who was spending the night at a nearby grandmother's home, heard his father crying and rushed back to the house.

The child reportedly found Lango lying in a pool of blood before raising the alarm together with the grandmother, attracting neighbours to the scene.

Lango's wife arrived later as the family and neighbours responded to the incident.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on witness testimony and medical evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

A post-mortem report presented in court established that Lango died from extensive injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, supporting the prosecution's account of the fatal panga attack.

Oketch denied the murder charge, prompting the prosecution to present its evidence through eight witnesses in an effort to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

However, in his defence, Oketch told the court that he had attacked Lango because he believed the deceased was involved in a sexual relationship with his wife.

The accused sought to rely on circumstances surrounding the suspected relationship, raising arguments relating to provocation and self-defence.

However, Justice Omido rejected the defence arguments, finding that they were insufficient to justify reducing the charge of murder to manslaughter under Section 207 of the Penal Code.

In determining the case, the court considered Oketch's admission that he had struck the deceased with a panga alongside the medical findings detailing the injuries that led to Lango's death.

The court ruled that the admission, coupled with the medical evidence and surrounding circumstances, established that Oketch unlawfully assaulted the deceased and that the assault caused or materially contributed to the injuries from which he died.

The ODPP stated that the court found the evidence sufficient to establish the charge of murder, leading to Oketch's conviction and subsequent sentence.

Following the conviction, Justice Omido sentenced Oketch to 20 years in prison.

The court further granted the convict 14 days within which to appeal both the conviction and the sentence.

The case highlights the criminal justice system's handling of murder cases involving suspected domestic and relationship disputes, where claims of provocation do not automatically excuse unlawful killings.

The sentence followed the prosecution's presentation of witness accounts, forensic medical evidence and the accused's own admission regarding the use of the weapon during the attack.