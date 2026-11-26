Detectives have arrested a second suspect in a Sh25 million land fraud investigation involving a prime parcel of land in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as authorities pursue another individual believed to have been involved in the alleged scheme.

The suspect, identified as Fatah Farah Ahmed, was arrested on Wednesday at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi following investigations into an alleged plot to take over a 50-by-100-foot property along Fourth Street, Eastleigh Section One, without the knowledge or consent of its rightful owner.

His arrest comes months after detectives apprehended Abdul Hassan Tahalil, a director of Skyline Works Limited, on April 23, 2026, over allegations of preparing false documents in an attempt to transfer ownership of the disputed property.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the complainant told investigators that she acquired the parcel on December 10, 1966, at a cost of Sh56,000. However, she recently discovered that individuals were allegedly attempting to take control of the property through fraudulent means.

The land, which was purchased nearly six decades ago, is currently valued at approximately Sh25 million, making it the subject of an alleged scheme involving the use of forged documents to dispossess its rightful owner.

Investigations by the DCI reportedly established evidence of suspected fraudulent dealings linked to Skyline Works Limited and its directors, who are accused of being involved in efforts to unlawfully acquire the property.

After completing its investigations, the agency forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for consideration and further directions.

Following a review of the evidence, the ODPP directed that three suspects be charged with making a forged document.

Ahmed's arrest now brings the number of suspects apprehended in connection with the case to two, with detectives continuing efforts to locate a third individual who is still at large.

The latest arrest marks another development in the investigation as detectives work towards bringing all those suspected of involvement in the alleged land fraud before the courts.

The DCI said Ahmed was being processed ahead of his arraignment, where he is expected to face the charges recommended by the ODPP.

Meanwhile, the investigative agency has appealed to members of the public to help combat crime by sharing information about suspected criminal activities through its toll-free telephone line or WhatsApp platform.

The agency assured members of the public that the identities of those providing information would be protected and kept anonymous.