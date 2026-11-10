Uganda's Muhoozi deactivates social media account after series of threats against Vice President

Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has gone silent on X after a series of explosive posts in which he threatened to force Vice President Jessica Alupo out of office and order her arrest over alleged disloyalty.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces deactivated his account, @mkainerugaba, on Tuesday, November 10, shortly after directing a series of attacks at Alupo and expressing interest in taking over the country's second-highest political office.

In one of his final posts, Muhoozi declared that he was no longer willing to exercise restraint over the matter, warning the person occupying the vice presidency to prepare for an exit.

"About being Vice President. I think we have been diplomatic enough. Whoever is in that office should prepare to hand it over soon," he stated.

He also outlined how he would run the government if he assumed the position, suggesting that military-style administration would replace what he viewed as poor performance in government.

"As Vice President, the government will operate on military terms. There will be no more inefficiency," he declared.

Alupo was among his main targets, with Muhoozi announcing that she would be dismissed and questioning her political allegiance, particularly her support base in the Teso region.

"As Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Jessica will be dismissed from our government soon. We have very many supporters in Teso. We don't have to rely on traitors," he posted.

The army chief subsequently linked the Vice President to allegations involving former military commander Peter Elwelu, claiming there were indications that she had supported his alleged acts of treachery.

"There are already strong signals that Jessica was supporting the treachery of Elweru. If that is true she will account for it," he stated.

He warned that Alupo could face arrest if investigations established that she had participated in the alleged activities.

"We shall arrest Jessica, without hesitation if she is part of Elweru's treachery," he warned.

Muhoozi also referred to his previous confrontations with opposition figures Kizza Besigye, Bobi Wine and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, arguing that his past threats had been followed by action.

"I told you I would arrest Besigye and I did. I told you I would defeat Kabobi and I did. I told you I would arrest Lukwago and I did. And many more. I think you should start believing me," he wrote.

He further brought up the 2015-2016 political contest in which former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi challenged President Yoweri Museveni, accusing Alupo of having supported Mbabazi during the political contest.

The latest developments came just days after Muhoozi revealed that he was preparing to relinquish his position as Chief of Defence Forces.

In a post published on Friday, November 6, he said he intended to hand over command to another qualified military officer within a few months, adding that he would turn his attention to Christianity after leaving the military.

"My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months, I will hand over this office to a qualified officer. I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that," he stated.

Despite announcing his planned departure, Muhoozi also outlined a proposed pay increase for junior military personnel, saying every UPDF private should earn a basic monthly salary of UGX 2 million, equivalent to Sh64,233.

He described the soldiers as his heroes and said the proposed salary adjustment should be implemented in the next financial year, while acknowledging ongoing efforts to improve their accommodation.

"My heroes have always been UPDF soldiers. We are struggling to improve their accommodation. But now, as I prepare to leave the military, every UPDF private must be paid Ush2,000,000 as their basic salary. This must start in the next financial year," he added.