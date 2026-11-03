US strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as midterm elections put Trump under pressure

The United States has carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, hours after Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

The reported attacks on Monday evening came on the eve of crucial US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republican Party faces pressure over rising living costs, including higher petrol prices linked to the war.

US officials described the operation as defensive, saying it targeted Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against American assets. The strikes were not considered a signal that Washington was resuming its wider military campaign against Tehran.

Iranian state media reported several explosions on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, although local outlets initially said the cause was unclear.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the strikes, while Reuters and the Associated Press cited officials who said the targets were Iranian missile systems. The US Central Command had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the latest operation was part of a series of smaller US strikes in recent weeks that had not been publicly disclosed. The Trump administration reportedly sought to avoid signalling a return to full-scale hostilities.

The developments have raised questions about the prospects for negotiations, particularly as the White House attempts to reassure voters that the conflict could be brought to an end.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vance said he and Trump were encouraged by the progress made in diplomatic contacts with Tehran.

“The president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance said.

“We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more.”

Trump also sought to play down the possibility of renewed fighting, telling Fox News that Iran was keen to reach an agreement.

“There’s no war raging. It could happen if they don’t make a deal, but they want to make a deal very badly, and there’s a very good chance we make a deal,” he said.

The president had earlier denied considering a resumption of strikes after Tuesday’s midterm elections, responding “no” when asked whether he had contemplated such action.

However, the reported Qeshm operation comes as the conflict's economic consequences have become a major concern for American voters.

A Gallup survey conducted between October 1 and 19 found that 47 per cent of registered voters considered the situation in Iran extremely important to their midterm vote. The economy and healthcare each ranked higher, at 50 per cent, while 42 per cent identified petrol prices as extremely important.

A separate Pew Research Center survey published in October found that 84 per cent of registered voters considered the economy very important to their vote in the congressional elections.

The conflict has disrupted energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international trade route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

According to the International Energy Agency, an average of 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through the strait daily in 2025, accounting for about a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

The waterway's disruption has contributed to volatility in international oil markets, with the cost of fuel becoming a political issue for the Trump administration ahead of the elections.

Reuters reported that Brent crude futures rose by 48 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $105.25 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday following news of the Qeshm strikes. US West Texas Intermediate crude also gained 47 cents to $96.93.

The island has strategic significance because of its position near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has continued restricting shipping through the waterway, with vessels attempting to transit facing the threat of attacks, according to reports.

For Trump, the challenge is balancing military pressure on Iran with efforts to secure a diplomatic settlement while voters assess the economic impact of the conflict.

The midterm elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress, making the administration's handling of the war and its impact on household costs central issues as Americans cast their ballots.