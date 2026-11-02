Nine killed as business jet crashes in Florida neighbourhood

A business jet has crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Florida, killing all nine people on board.

The Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it went down near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County at around 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Air traffic control recordings indicate the pilot reported a rapid descent before declaring an emergency, warning that the aircraft was losing altitude at an alarming rate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the crash as resembling a missile striking the ground, triggering a massive explosion and scattering debris across the area.

Authorities say no deaths or injuries have been reported among people on the ground. However, about 600 residents from a nearby mobile-home community have been evacuated, while damage to water lines and other infrastructure has been reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.