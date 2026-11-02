Ruto to host industrialisation summit as Kenya seeks to boost manufacturing

President William Ruto is expected to host the Kenya Industrialisation Summit 2026 in Nairobi as the government seeks to attract investment, expand manufacturing and position the country as a regional industrial hub.

The summit, scheduled for November 3 to 7 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), is expected to bring together more than 2,000 participants, including investors, manufacturers, government officials and development partners.

"Manufacturing is a key driver of Kenya's economic transformation. It creates jobs, adds value to locally available raw materials, expands export opportunities and strengthens local enterprises," the Trade Ministry said in a post ahead of the summit.

Principal Secretary for Industry Dr Juma Mukhwana says the summit will provide a platform to identify investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships and explore ways of increasing the contribution of manufacturing to the economy.

Manufacturing currently accounts for approximately eight per cent of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product, below the government's target of 15 per cent by 2027 and 20 per cent by 2030.

Mukhwana identified infrastructure gaps, limited technology adoption and weak links between industries and research institutions as some of the challenges affecting the sector.

The summit will feature exhibitions of locally manufactured products, investment forums and business matchmaking sessions, with discussions focusing on agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing and building materials.

The government expects the meeting to generate investment commitments, policy recommendations and stronger partnerships aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Kenyan products in local and international markets.