Where is the Sh100 fuel? Governance expert challenges Ruto

Leadership and Executive Director of The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), Philip Kisia, has criticised President William Ruto's administration over what he describes as unfulfilled campaign promises, questioning its delivery on the cost of living, affordable housing, and road construction.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Kisia said the government had fallen short of commitments made to Kenyans, arguing that its performance should be measured against the targets set by the President when seeking office.

He cited fuel prices, saying Ruto had promised to reduce the cost of petrol to about Sh100 per litre, but that motorists were still paying considerably more.

“President William Ruto promised Kenyans that petrol prices would fall to Sh100 per litre immediately after he took office. However, the price is now Sh226. He made that commitment to the people, so where is the promised reduction?” Kisia posed.

He also questioned the government's failure to reduce the price of maize flour, recalling a campaign pledge to make a 2kg packet affordable to households.

“He promised that a 2kg packet of maize flour would cost between Sh70 and Sh100. But where is that price? Kenyans are currently buying it at between Sh150 and Sh160,” he said.

Kisia further questioned promises on free internet bundles and sanitary products for women and girls, saying the government should account for commitments made during the campaigns.

On affordable housing, he challenged the administration to demonstrate how many homes had been completed against its annual targets.

Kisia said Ruto had promised to deliver 200,000 housing units every year and argued that, after excluding the first year of his administration, the government should have delivered about 600,000 units.

“By now he should have delivered 600,000 units. Again, check how many he has delivered. There are not even 60,000 units,” he said.

Government figures, however, indicate that about 10,000 affordable housing units had been completed by September 2026, with approximately 8,000 occupied.

The State has also reported a much larger pipeline of projects under construction, although the completed figure remains below the annual targets associated with the programme.

Kisia also criticised the housing levy, arguing that contributors should be able to access tangible benefits from the deductions.

“You've been paying tax. Do you have a house? You've been paying tax, house levy, whatever you call it. Do you have a house? Do you even dream of getting one? he asked.

On roads, Kisia questioned the administration's progress towards its ambitious plan to construct 28,000 kilometres of tarmac roads and dual 2,500 kilometres of highways over 10 years.

He argued that the government should provide a clear account of completed projects rather than relying on announcements and construction activity.

However, National Treasury figures cited in a September 2026 review indicate that the government constructed 1,798.25 kilometres of new roads over three years and rehabilitated another 305.87 kilometres.

The figures include projects at different stages and do not mean all the roads were initiated and completed under Ruto's administration.

Despite his criticism, Kisia acknowledged that road construction and rehabilitation were taking place in some towns, saying the government deserved credit for the ongoing work.

“Let's give him credit. Particularly in towns, there is some work going on. You can see bulldozers everywhere. However, let my friend William Samoei Arap Ruto tell us how many kilometres of roads he has constructed in the last four years,” he said.

The administration has also reported progress in other areas, particularly agriculture. According to the 2026/27 Budget Statement, fertiliser distributed under the subsidy programme increased from 1.4 million bags in 2022 to 21.3 million bags in 2025, while the price of a 50kg bag fell from Sh7,500 to Sh2,500.

The government also reported that maize production rose to 75 million bags in 2024, from 44 million bags in 2022.

In healthcare, government figures indicate that more than 32 million Kenyans had registered under the Social Health Authority by August 2026, although registration does not necessarily mean all beneficiaries have accessed services.

Kisia maintained that such progress should not distract from promises that remain unmet, insisting that leaders must be held accountable for the commitments they make to voters.

“If you had not set the bar too high, there's no problem with somebody in leadership setting the bar high. But again, you should not be too far from your target. A variation of five per cent, even 10 per cent, is acceptable. But when it's more than 100 per cent off your target, then we have a problem,” he concluded.