Youth-led protests turn violent in Germany as unrest spreads across Europe

Violence erupted in several German cities on Saturday night after thousands of young people took to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living, cuts to public services and proposed compulsory military service.

In Frankfurt, rioters smashed shop windows, looted businesses and threw petrol bombs at emergency workers. Police deployed special units and made several arrests, while a section of the city's main shopping street was closed off.

Clashes were also reported in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, where protesters attacked police officers with bottles, stones and fireworks. Berlin police said 27 officers were injured and up to 56 people temporarily detained, while authorities in Hamburg reported about 120 arrests.

The demonstrations were organised by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, whose name translates to “Gen Z takes charge”. Organisers said they were demanding better funding for schools, healthcare and other public services, as well as opposing compulsory military service.

Group spokesperson Lina Friedrich said the protests were intended “to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion”.

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said police had prevented violence on the scale witnessed in France in recent weeks, calling for harsh punishment for those involved in looting and attacks.

In Frankfurt, Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck claimed that about 100 left-wing extremists had infiltrated the demonstration, describing the violence as shameful.

The unrest came as France witnessed another weekend of demonstrations, with more than 320,000 people taking part in protests over living costs and public services. French authorities reported more than 770 arrests.

Protests were also held in Italy and Portugal, while youth-led demonstrations have recently spread across several European countries, with protesters raising concerns over housing costs, education and cuts to public services.