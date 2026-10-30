West Pokot Assembly Speaker summoned over alleged Sh260 million Sacco fraud

West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kaptui Plimo is among nine people accused of conspiring to defraud Eco-Pillar Sacco Society Limited of Sh260,008,100 in a case involving alleged financial and computer-related offences.

The court has summoned Plimo and two other accused persons to appear for plea-taking on November 5, 2026, after they failed to attend court when the matter came up.

The nine are accused of committing the alleged offences between 2018 and 2025 through the manipulation of transaction systems, creation of fraudulent accounts and fictitious loans, and unauthorised transfers of Sacco funds to personal bank accounts.

Those named in the case are Plimo, Linus Lokira, Paul Lokitari Ywapamoi, Kodich Ward MCA Leonard Pchakas an Domoita, Nicholas Toroitich Arusho, Andrew Poriot Lorema, Susan Chesang, Florence Chemotwo and Francis Atodosia.

The accused include former senior Sacco officials, among them chief executive officers, finance officers and ICT officers.

Plimo, Ywapamoi and Atodosia were absent from court, prompting the issuance of summons requiring them to appear on November 5. The court warned that warrants of arrest could be issued if they fail to comply.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, stealing by servant, cheating, unauthorised interference with a computer system and abuse of office.

The six accused persons who appeared in court pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court directed that a ruling on their bond terms be delivered on November 2, 2026, and remanded them pending the decision.

The prosecution was led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Okango, assisted by Faith Koech, Jairus Onkoba, Stephene Mokaya, Gregory Suter, Victor Mamati and Clinton Kere.