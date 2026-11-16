Wetang’ula challenges global lawmakers to prioritise food security in budgets and legislation

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged lawmakers from across the world to take concrete steps towards ending hunger and malnutrition, warning that millions of people cannot continue waiting for political commitments to translate into action.

Speaking during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi, Wetang’ula said parliaments must prioritise food security through legislation, budget allocations and effective oversight.

“An empty plate is more than a sign of hunger. It challenges the conscience of nations and tests the institutions entrusted with public good. Promises cannot nourish a child, and a family cannot live on resolutions. We are therefore gathered here to ensure that our laws, budgets, and oversight deliver something more tangible: food on the table and dignity in the home,” he said.

Wetang’ula said addressing hunger required sustained cooperation between the Executive and Parliament to ensure policies were adequately funded and effectively implemented.

“Our shared responsibility is to ensure that sound laws support effective public policies, that those policies are adequately funded, and that rigorous oversight ensures that they are improving lives of the people,” he said.

He noted that Parliament had a responsibility to ensure public resources allocated to food security programmes translated into measurable improvements in people's lives.

“Parliament is obligated to give these constitutional guarantees practical effect through sound legislation, well-targeted budgets, and oversight that examines results, not expenditure alone,” he said.

The Speaker said the Kenyan Parliament had suspended sittings on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow legislators to participate in the two-day summit, describing the meeting as the first global parliamentary gathering on hunger and malnutrition to be hosted in Africa.

Citing the 2026 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report released in July, Wetang’ula said an estimated 645 million people, representing 7.8 per cent of the world's population, experienced hunger in 2025.

He warned that food insecurity remained particularly severe in Africa, where more than half of the population experiences moderate or severe food insecurity.

“More than half of the continent's population, approximately 56.6 percent, experience moderate or severe food insecurity, while nearly two-thirds of Africans cannot afford a healthy diet. Progress remains fragile and uneven,” he said.

Wetang’ula further cautioned that between 510 million and 520 million people could still face hunger globally by 2030, threatening efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Two, which seeks to end hunger.

On Kenya's constitutional obligations, he cited Article 43(1)(c), which guarantees every person the right to be free from hunger and have adequate food of acceptable quality, and Article 53(1)(c), which provides for every child's right to basic nutrition.

He said the Nairobi summit would build on previous global parliamentary gatherings held in Madrid, Spain, in 2018, and Valparaiso, Chile, in 2023.

The deliberations are expected to focus on the right to food, access to safe and affordable diets, including school meals, and the development of inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems.

The Speaker challenged delegates to leave Nairobi with practical commitments, including improved legislation, increased budgetary support and stronger partnerships to support smallholder farmers, improve storage facilities and reduce post-harvest losses.

“I challenge every delegation to leave Nairobi with a concrete parliamentary commitment, a law to improve, a budget priority to advance, an oversight question to pursue, or a partnership to strengthen. Let each commitment identify the responsible institutions, a time frame, and a means of reporting progress,” he said.

He urged lawmakers to strengthen scrutiny of government spending on agriculture, school feeding and social protection programmes to ensure resources reached intended beneficiaries and delivered measurable results.

“Our oversight must assess not only allocations for agriculture, school meals, and social protection, but also whether resources reach their intended beneficiaries and deliver measurable results,” he said.