CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

The man who changed television news forever by introducing continuous, round-the-clock reporting, Ted Turner, has died at 87, according to CNN. His bold idea to keep news on air at all hours reshaped how audiences across the world follow events as they unfold.

Turner made history in 1980 when he launched CNN, creating the first channel devoted entirely to live, ongoing news coverage. What began as a risky venture quickly grew into a major global platform, redefining the speed and style of modern journalism.

Paying tribute, CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson described Turner as a decisive and daring figure who believed strongly in his instincts.

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement," Thompson said.

"He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world."

In its early days, CNN struggled to gain footing, but its ability to provide live updates during major incidents proved critical. The network gained attention for its coverage of the 1981 shooting of US President Ronald Reagan and the 1986 Challenger space shuttle explosion, moments that showed the value of constant reporting.

The success of CNN led to the rise of other major networks, including Fox News, which was started in 1996 by media rival Rupert Murdoch.

Before building his media empire, Turner took over his family’s outdoor advertising business after his father’s death. He later expanded into broadcasting by purchasing a radio station in Atlanta, which grew into the Turner Broadcasting System, placing him among the most powerful figures in the US media industry.

CNN’s global reach was cemented during the 1990–1991 Gulf War, when it broadcast live reports from Iraq, bringing real-time conflict coverage to audiences worldwide. Former US President George H. W. Bush once said he relied more on CNN for updates than official intelligence briefings.

Turner also built a wide portfolio of television networks, including TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network. In 1985, he attempted a $1.5 billion purchase of MGM studios, a move that did not last, but he continued expanding through acquisitions such as Castle Rock Entertainment and New Line Cinema before merging with Time Warner.

Outside broadcasting, Turner was active in sports and sailing. He won the America’s Cup in 1977 and owned several professional teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Thrashers.

In his personal life, Turner was married to actress Jane Fonda from 1991 to 2001.