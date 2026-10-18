Ecuadorian priest killed after giant crucifix falls on him during mass

A Catholic priest in Ecuador has died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a live-streamed Holy Mass at a church in the port city of Guayaquil.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari was leading the service at Perpetuo Socorro Church on Saturday when the heavy structure mounted on the wall behind him appeared to detach and fall onto his head.

Footage from the live broadcast shows the crucifix tipping forward moments after the priest adjusted his glasses, striking him and forcing him onto the altar table.

Churchgoers rushed to his aid and attempted to free him from beneath the fallen structure, but he died from the impact.

The incident occurred approximately 27 minutes into the livestream, sending shockwaves through the local Catholic community.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Guayaquil later confirmed the priest's death, expressing condolences to his family, friends and fellow members of the Redemptorist congregation.

In a statement, the archdiocese said it was joining the faithful in prayer for his eternal rest and expressed solidarity with those mourning his death.

Tributes have since poured in on social media, with friends, former schoolmates and members of the public expressing shock and grief over the incident.

The priest was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Catholic religious order founded in Italy in 1732 and whose members serve in more than 100 countries worldwide.

His age has not been publicly disclosed. Local media reports indicate that police were not immediately investigating the incident.