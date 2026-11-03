Jubilee names Juan Cazcarra as successor to retiring CEO Julius Kipngetich.

Jubilee Group has named Juan Cazcarra as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Dr Julius Kipngetich, who is retiring after eight years at the helm.

Cazcarra will officially assume the position on December 1, 2026, a day after Kipngetich's retirement on November 30.

He joined Jubilee Group in July 2021 and has served as Deputy Group CEO since April 2025, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry across Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa.

During his time at Jubilee, Cazcarra has been involved in the company's digital transformation, improving operational efficiency, simplifying processes and strengthening service delivery.

Jubilee Group Chairman Zul Abdul expressed confidence in the incoming CEO's ability to steer the company through its next phase of growth.

"Having worked closely with the Group's leadership and contributed to our progress, Juan brings extensive industry experience, institutional knowledge and a clear understanding of our business and ambitions," Abdul said.

Cazcarra holds a Master of Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE) and a bachelor's degree in Law from Universidad de Zaragoza, both in Spain.

Meanwhile, Jubilee credited Kipngetich with strengthening the group's regional presence, promoting sustainable growth and investing in talent development during his tenure.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Dr Julius for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to Jubilee," Abdul said.

The leadership transition comes as Jubilee continues to pursue business growth and transformation across East Africa.