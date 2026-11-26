Kenya is moving to expand its electricity transmission network through public-private partnerships, with two major power line projects expected to improve the movement of electricity across the national grid as demand from households and industries continues to rise.

The planned Lessos-Losuk and Kibos-Kakamega-Msaga transmission lines will be developed through partnerships involving Africa50 and India's Power Grid Corporation, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has announced.

The projects are significant because expanding electricity generation alone is not enough to guarantee reliable supply. Power must also be transported from generating stations to distribution networks and consumers. Transmission constraints can limit the amount of electricity that reaches homes, businesses and factories, even when generation capacity is available.

Speaking at the Sustainable Energy Conference in Olkaria, Nakuru County, on Thursday, Wandayi said preparations were under way for the two projects, with groundbreaking ceremonies expected soon.

The transmission programme is part of a wider effort to address gaps between electricity generation and the infrastructure needed to deliver power to consumers. The Lessos–Loosuk line is designed to provide an alternative route for evacuating electricity from northern Kenya, including up to 300 megawatts from the Lake Turkana Wind Power project and power expected from geothermal developments in the North Rift.

The second corridor will extend high-voltage transmission into western Kenya, with the aim of improving grid stability and reducing technical losses.

The projects are being implemented by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) under a 30-year public-private partnership arrangement.

The agreement with Africa50 and Power Grid Corporation of India was signed in December 2025 and covers the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the transmission lines and associated substations.

The project has an estimated value of US$311 million,(Sh40.1 billion).

Wandayi said the projects would help address the growing need for reliable electricity as more households are connected to the grid and industries increase production.

He disclosed that Kenya's peak electricity demand reached approximately 2,550 megawatts in July 2026, adding that consumption was expected to rise alongside economic activity.

He said generation and transmission infrastructure must be developed together to prevent bottlenecks in the electricity supply system.

"A power plant without adequate transmission infrastructure is constrained in delivering its full generation capacity. While a transmission line with insufficient generation remains underutilized."

The two transmission corridors are expected to improve the movement of electricity between different parts of the country and strengthen the grid's ability to accommodate additional generation.

The Lessos–Loosuk project will connect to the existing high-voltage network through new substations at Lessos and Loosuk. The Kibos–Kakamega–Musaga corridor will include new substations and upgrades to existing facilities, supporting electricity supply in Kisumu, Vihiga and Kakamega counties.

The western Kenya project is expected to improve voltage stability and reduce technical power losses by strengthening the regional transmission network. It will also support growing electricity demand from households, businesses and industries in the region.

Kenya currently generates approximately 90% of its electricity from renewable sources, mainly geothermal, hydro, wind and solar, according to Wandayi.

He identified geothermal energy as a key source of reliable electricity, saying it provides baseload power that is less affected by changing weather conditions.

The Cabinet Secretary disclosed that the next phase of the country's energy transition should focus on using clean electricity to support industrial production, create employment and stimulate economic growth.

He also called for greater investment in electricity storage systems to improve the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

Storage facilities, he said, would enable the country to retain surplus electricity generated during periods of high solar and wind production and release it when demand increases.

On electricity access, Wandayi reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving universal connectivity by 2030 through grid expansion, mini-grids and off-grid solar solutions.

He said the last-mile connectivity programme had extended electricity to households, schools, health centres and markets across the country.

The CS also highlighted Kenya's participation in Mission 300, an initiative by the World Bank and African Development Bank aimed at connecting 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030.

He noted that approximately 600 million people across the continent remained without electricity, making regional cooperation and investment in energy infrastructure essential.

Wandayi urged county governments to work with the national administration in developing energy projects, noting that the Energy Act 2019 requires all 47 counties to prepare their own energy plans.

He also sought to assure private investors that the government was committed to establishing predictable regulations governing electricity purchasing, licensing and tariffs.

"Investors want three things from any government. Clear rules, consistent rules, and fair rules. The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is committed to all the three," he said.

He added that the government would balance the interests of investors with the need to protect consumers from unreasonable electricity costs.

Beyond domestic infrastructure, Wandayi said Kenya was strengthening electricity trade with neighbouring Ethiopia, Uganda and Tanzania through regional interconnection projects and the Eastern Africa Power Pool.

The arrangements are intended to facilitate cross-border electricity trade, allowing countries with surplus generation to supply those experiencing shortages.

He also revealed that Kenyan companies could soon participate in oil drilling activities in South Lokichar using locally available drilling rigs, describing the opportunity as part of efforts to increase local participation in the energy sector.

Wandayi called on investors to support the country's transition towards a clean, secure and affordable energy system, saying partnerships would be important in expanding electricity infrastructure, supporting industrial development and creating jobs.