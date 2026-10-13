Kenya to pursue trade, investment opportunities at Russia-Africa Summit

Kenya will seek new trade and investment opportunities at the third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2026, in Moscow, as the government seeks to diversify the country's economic partnerships and expand markets for local businesses.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed Kenya's participation on Tuesday after meeting Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs headquarters in Nairobi.

Mudavadi said Kenya would use the summit to strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, investment, economic development, diplomatic training and cultural exchange.

“For Kenyans, this means pursuing new markets for businesses, stronger economic partnerships and opportunities for young innovators. Kenya's place on the global stage must translate into real opportunities for our people,” Mudavadi said in a statement shared on his X page.

He added that discussions with the Russian envoy also covered cooperation in energy, food security and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“Our mission remains to turn diplomacy into opportunities, investment and tangible benefits for Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

The government said Kenya's participation would support its broader economic diplomacy agenda, which seeks to attract investment, increase access to international markets and promote partnerships that contribute to job creation and sustainable economic growth.

The summit will be accompanied by the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which is expected to provide a platform for governments, private sector players and other stakeholders to explore areas of cooperation.

According to the government, the forum will offer opportunities to identify practical projects and partnerships that can support the development priorities of Kenya and other African countries.

The discussions between Mudavadi and Tkachenko focused on preparations for the meeting and areas where the two countries could deepen economic and diplomatic relations.

Kenya is seeking to expand its international partnerships as it pursues new markets for its products and opportunities for investment across different sectors of the economy.

The government has also identified cooperation in technology, energy and food security as areas of mutual interest ahead of the Moscow meeting.

The Russia-Africa Summit was established to strengthen relations between Russia and African countries across political, economic, security, scientific, technological, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The inaugural summit was held in Sochi, Russia, from October 23 to 24, 2019, under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and then African Union Chairperson Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It brought together 45 heads of state and government, with Kenya represented by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The second summit took place in St Petersburg from July 27 to 28, 2023, building on the framework established in Sochi to expand political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. Kenya was represented by its then ambassador to Russia, Benson Ogutu.

The third summit is expected to provide another opportunity for African countries and Russia to discuss shared interests and identify areas for stronger engagement.

For Kenya, the meeting will form part of efforts to use diplomatic relations to expand economic opportunities, strengthen international cooperation and secure partnerships that support national development priorities.