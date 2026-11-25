A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Kisumu after the court found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to prove the offence.

Winam Senior Principal Magistrate Maureen Nyigei handed down the sentence on Wednesday after convicting the man, who was accused of forcefully taking the child to his house and assaulting her on December 26, 2025.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm in Kisumu Central Sub-County, where the girl had reportedly gone to a local restaurant to collect food for her dog.

The court heard that the man accosted the child, took her to his house against her will and assaulted her. During the ordeal, he allegedly covered her mouth with a wet sponge to silence her as she screamed for help.

He subsequently locked her inside the house and threatened to cut her into pieces if she attempted to escape or disclose what had happened.

The girl, however, continued screaming, drawing the attention of a passer-by who opened the door and helped her get home.

The incident was later reported at Kondele Police Station by the woman who rescued the child and the girl's eldest sister, who also took her to hospital for treatment.

The child was admitted for five days as she received medical care for injuries sustained during the assault.

The suspect was later apprehended by members of the public and handed over to police to face charges.

He denied the accusations, prompting the prosecution, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Mwende Kavindu and Prosecution Counsel Rodgers Morara, to present four witnesses, including the child, in support of the case.

In delivering her judgment, Nyigei relied on the child's testimony and medical evidence presented in court, which corroborated her account of the assault.

The magistrate found that the prosecution had proved the charge of defilement under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2), of the Sexual Offences Act.

She subsequently convicted the accused under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The convict has 14 days to appeal against both the conviction and sentence.

