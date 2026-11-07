Kivutha Kibwana lands senior role in Babu Owino’s part

Babu Owino has brought former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana into the Mwananchi Party’s leadership as the Embakasi East MP steps up efforts to build the outfit into a national political force ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kibwana has been appointed the party’s patron, a move Babu says will strengthen its leadership as it seeks to recruit more members and extend its influence beyond its existing political strongholds.

Announcing the appointment, Babu highlighted Kibwana’s background in law, his human rights record and his contribution to public service, particularly during his time as Makueni Governor.

“Professor Kivutha Kibwana is a distinguished Professor of Law and a passionate defender of human rights,” Babu stated.

“He was ranked among Kenya’s best-performing Governors and left a remarkable legacy through his transformative leadership and service to the people of Makueni County.”

Babu welcomed the former governor into the party, saying his addition was a source of pride for the political outfit.

“The Mwananchi Party is honoured and privileged to have him as our PATRON,” he added.

As patron, Kibwana is expected to offer direction to the party’s leadership, advise on policy matters and contribute his experience to its political and organisational growth.

His appointment adds a figure with a background in legal scholarship, constitutionalism, human rights campaigns and elective leadership to the party’s ranks.

Kibwana served as Makueni Governor for two terms, from 2013 to 2022, earning recognition for his leadership and efforts to advance development under the devolved system of government.

His involvement in public affairs, however, began long before his entry into elective politics. He had established a career in legal academia and public service, where he took part in discussions surrounding constitutional reforms, democratic governance and the protection of fundamental rights.

The former governor is expected to draw on this experience to provide mentorship, strategic advice and political guidance as the party works to define its policies and strengthen its national appeal.

The latest appointment comes amid Babu’s growing efforts to position the Mwananchi Party as a viable political vehicle ahead of the 2027 elections.

The legislator has been leading membership recruitment and mobilisation campaigns, with the aim of attracting supporters from different parts of the country rather than limiting the party’s influence to Nairobi.

The outfit, which previously operated as the Muungano Party, adopted the Mwananchi Party name on September 10, 2026, after securing the necessary changes through the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Babu, who heads the party, has also been using it to advance his wider political ambitions, including his anticipated contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Kibwana’s appointment is expected to add weight to these efforts, with his experience in running a county government and participating in national governance debates offering the party an additional source of leadership and guidance.

The move comes as political players begin positioning themselves and strengthening their networks ahead of the next General Election.