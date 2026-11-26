Chief Justice Martha Koome has come out strongly against personal attacks on judges, warning that online harassment, public humiliation and intimidation could weaken judicial independence and interfere with the administration of justice.

Koome, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), particularly criticised remarks made by Senior Counsel Nelson Havi against High Court Judge Christine Meoli, saying criticism of court decisions should never be used as an excuse to insult or bully judicial officers.

In a statement issued on November 25, 2026, the Chief Justice acknowledged that judges and their decisions were subject to public scrutiny but cautioned against crossing the line into personal attacks, sexist comments and cyberbullying.

She maintained that Kenyans had a constitutional right to question court decisions, challenge rulings and demand accountability from the Judiciary, noting that public debate was an important part of a democratic society.

"The Judiciary is not above criticism, nor should it be. Judicial decisions and the conduct of judicial officers that are legitimate subjects of public scrutiny and debate. Kenyans have every right to question decisions, disagree with them and demand accountability. This is part of a healthy constitutional democracy. However, there is a clear distinction between criticizing a judicial decision and personally attacking and trolling a Judge who made it," she said.

Koome urged Havi, other members of the legal profession, public commentators and Kenyans to exercise restraint when discussing matters involving judicial officers.

She said disagreements with court decisions should be handled through informed debate and established legal procedures instead of targeting the judges who deliver them.

The Chief Justice warned that personal abuse and intimidation could create an environment in which judicial officers were unable to perform their constitutional duties freely.

"No judge should have to endure personal abuse or any manner of bullying, cyberbullying or intimidation for discharging a constitutional responsibility," Koome said.

She added that judges must be allowed to make decisions independently and impartially without worrying about threats, harassment or retaliation from individuals unhappy with their rulings.

Koome, however, clarified that defending judges against personal attacks did not mean placing them beyond public accountability or preventing Kenyans from questioning their work.

Apology

The JSC also took issue with a report published by The Saturday Standard on November 21, 2026, which featured photographs of five High Court judges under the headline "Justice Delayed" and the caption "Bottom of the Pile".

Koome faulted the newspaper for presenting the judges' performance figures without providing the background information needed to put the statistics into perspective.

She said the publication failed to consider details contained in the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) for the 2025/2026 financial year, which showed that the five judges had only recently joined the High Court.

According to the Chief Justice, the judges were appointed in May 2026, while the reporting period closed in June 2026. This meant they had been at their respective stations for only about one month when the performance figures were compiled.

She argued that using their relatively low number of judgments and rulings to portray them as poor performers, without explaining how long they had served, gave readers an inaccurate impression of their work.

"The presentation was misleading because it omitted important information contained in the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) for the 2025/2026 financial year. The report clearly indicates that the five judges were appointed in May 2026, while the reporting period ended in June 2026. They had therefore served at their respective stations for only a short period of one month when the performance figures were compiled," she said.

Koome further defended the five judges, describing them as experienced judicial professionals, with several having previously worked as magistrates.

She said performance data should always be accompanied by relevant explanations to ensure the public received a fair picture of judicial officers' work and that their professional reputations were not unfairly damaged.

While recognising the media's role in questioning public institutions and demanding accountability, the JSC insisted that such reporting must be based on accurate information, fairness and proper verification.

Koome consequently called on The Standard to correct the impression created by its publication, include the relevant information from the SOJAR report and apologise to the five judges.

The Chief Justice reiterated that protecting the independence and dignity of the Judiciary was necessary to safeguard the constitutional rights of Kenyans who depend on courts to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

She said respecting judicial institutions did not require the public to agree with every ruling but called for recognition of the constitutional authority under which judges carry out their duties.

"Respect for the Judiciary does not mean agreeing with every decision or shielding Judges from accountability. It means respecting the Constitution, the rule of law and the institutions established to serve the people of Kenya. When a Judge sits in court, the authority exercised is not personal; it derives from the Constitution and is exercised on behalf of the people," she said.

Koome concluded by urging Kenyans to engage in responsible public debate, saying citizens could continue demanding answers and accountability from public institutions without undermining the constitutional offices entrusted with serving them.