Mombasa enforcement officer killed, three injured in Likoni gang attack

A Mombasa County enforcement officer has been killed and three other officers injured after a gang attacked a cess collection checkpoint in Likoni, stealing an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition from an Administration Police officer.

The attack occurred at about 3.40 am on Monday along Barabara ya Mchanga, where county enforcement officers and two Administration Police officers were manning the checkpoint.

The attackers reportedly confronted the officers before a violent struggle broke out, leaving one county enforcement officer dead and three others injured.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Cherono said investigations had been launched to establish the identities of the attackers and the motive behind the incident.

“One of our officers was injured, and a county enforcement officer was also attacked. Unfortunately, we lost one,” Cherono said.

She confirmed that three officers were receiving treatment in hospital following the attack. The injured comprised one Administration Police officer and two county enforcement officers.

According to police, the attackers seized an AK-47 rifle from an Administration Police officer before using it to shoot the officers during the confrontation.

Witnesses said police officers fired several rounds into the air in an attempt to disperse the gang but were overwhelmed by the attackers.

The Administration Police officer who lost the rifle sustained deep cuts to his hand and a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

A county enforcement officer suffered deep cuts to his head and right thigh, while his colleague, Omari Mzerera, was shot in the back. The bullet exited through his chest, killing him on the spot.

Another county enforcement officer reportedly escaped the attack without injuries.

The injured officers were rushed to Diani Beach Hospital for treatment, while Mzerera’s body was transferred to the Coast General mortuary after a doctor confirmed his death.

Police said the exact number of attackers remained unknown, although preliminary estimates indicated that about five people may have been involved.

Cherono said investigators were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

“We want to establish the number of criminals who were there and what led to the attack. Our investigations will give us that information,” she said.

Police officers visited the scene, where crime scene investigators documented evidence as investigations began.

The stolen rifle and ammunition are among the key items police are seeking to recover as officers pursue the attackers.

Cherono appealed to members of the public with information that could assist the investigation to report it to the police.

The attack left tension high in the area, with police expected to intensify security operations to recover the firearm and apprehend those responsible.

The incident has also revived concerns about security in parts of Likoni, where residents have previously experienced violent incidents, including attacks that raised fears of possible links to terrorism.