Parliamentary committees on security and national cohesion are pushing for immediate intervention to address rising cattle rustling and banditry in Meru County, where more than 15,000 animals have reportedly been stolen and at least 40 people have been killed since 2015.

The legislators made the call during a fact-finding mission to Kageta in Igembe Central Constituency on Friday, where they assessed the security situation and met residents affected by the attacks.

The delegation was led by Narok West MP Gabriel Ole Tongoyo, who chairs the Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security.

He was accompanied by Saku MP Dido Raso, the committee’s vice-chairperson, and Juja MP George Koimburi, representing the chairperson of the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, Mandera West MP Adan Yusuf.

Other legislators present included Igembe Central MP Daniel Karitho, Tigania West MP John Mutunga and Igembe Central MP Julius Taitumu M’anaiba.

Tongoyo said the scale of insecurity had taken a heavy toll on families and businesses, leaving residents struggling to recover their livelihoods while living under constant fear.

“The situation on the ground is deeply troubling. These are not just statistics; they represent livelihoods destroyed, families bereaved, businesses disrupted and communities living in fear,” Tongoyo said.

During the meeting, residents, farmers, community leaders and Members of the County Assembly shared accounts of repeated attacks and the loss of livestock and other property.

They also questioned the effectiveness of security operations and raised concerns about the wider impact of the violence.

The committees observed that the attacks had affected more than livestock ownership, with insecurity disrupting education, businesses and other economic activities. Many families have been left facing difficulties rebuilding their lives as uncertainty continues to grip the affected areas.

Tongoyo said cattle rustling had become a major security and economic concern requiring sustained cooperation between government agencies.

“The scale of these losses is unacceptable. Cattle rustling has evolved into a serious security and economic challenge that requires decisive, coordinated and sustained action. We cannot allow our people to continue living in fear, losing their loved ones and having their livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

He pledged that the committees would take the concerns raised during the visit to relevant security agencies and government authorities to push for urgent action.

The MP also called for intensified security operations, accountability for those responsible for the attacks and long-term measures to restore stability in Tigania West and neighbouring areas.

He maintained that protecting communities was essential to safeguarding lives, livelihoods and the future of children in the affected regions.

“The people deserve to live in safety, their children deserve to attend school without fear, and farmers deserve to protect and rebuild their livelihoods. Restoring security is not an option; it is our responsibility,” he said.

The findings from the visit are expected to guide further discussions with security agencies and government officials on how to stop the attacks, prevent additional loss of lives and property, and restore lasting peace.

The MPs warned that failure to address the insecurity could worsen poverty, interrupt learning and weaken public confidence in security agencies.

They urged authorities to tackle the root causes of cattle rustling and reinforce security measures to allow residents of Igembe Central, Tigania West and surrounding areas to go about their daily activities without fear.