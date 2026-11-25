The cost of preparing election materials in Kenya has triggered fresh scrutiny in Parliament, with lawmakers questioning why ballot paper printing is far more expensive than producing banknotes and demanding answers from the electoral commission over the spending.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee, chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, raised concerns over the cost of running elections, arguing that Kenya's electoral expenses are considerably higher than those incurred by other countries in the region and across Africa.

The lawmakers questioned the financial justification for ballot paper production after it emerged that printing the election materials costs 3.4 times more than producing banknotes, with the difference attributed to the security features required to protect ballot papers against interference.

The committee expressed concern that the cost of conducting elections was placing an increasingly heavy burden on taxpayers, particularly when other countries, including Nigeria, were said to be managing their electoral processes at lower costs.

Kimani questioned why ballot papers, which are only used during voting, would cost more to produce than currency notes designed to remain in circulation for years.

"It defies basic economic logic that a single ballot paper used for just a few hours costs more than three times what we spend to print legal tender meant to circulate for years," Kimani stated during the session.

He challenged the country to reconsider the spending involved in electoral processes, arguing that taxpayers should not be subjected to excessive costs when other African countries are able to conduct credible elections at lower budgets.

"We cannot keep asking Kenyan taxpayers to fund gold-plated electoral processes when our peers across the continent achieve credible results at a fraction of the cost."

The committee also pressed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to account for its procurement procedures and explain the factors driving the high cost of ballot paper printing.

Lawmakers sought clarity on why the production of election materials remains so expensive and whether the spending could be reviewed to ease pressure on public finances without compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

They warned that the cost of running elections was becoming unsustainable and called for greater financial discipline, accountability and reforms as the country prepares for future polls.