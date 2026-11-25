A widening financial accountability row has emerged at the Office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, with MPs demanding to know how the department accumulated hundreds of millions of shillings in unpaid obligations while raising concerns about its budget planning and spending priorities.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security put the office under scrutiny on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after officials presented financial proposals for consideration under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

Lawmakers questioned the department's handling of pending bills, arguing that the accumulation of unpaid expenses could indicate that services were procured and financial commitments made without sufficient funds being set aside to pay for them.

Loima MP Protus Akuja questioned the accuracy of the figures presented to the committee, pointing out that different government records contained conflicting accounts of the outstanding debt.

The Office of the Deputy President reported pending bills amounting to Sh552.6 million for the 2025/2026 financial year, while the Public Administration and International Relations Sector Report put the figure at Sh569.8 million.

The difference prompted Akuja to demand a detailed breakdown of the outstanding payments, insisting that officials needed to establish the correct amount before the committee could assess the department's financial position.

“Can they be able to provide a reconciled and verified schedule? Because these are two contradicting reports,” he said.

MPs Question Budget Planning

Committee chairman Gabriel Tongoyo challenged the office to explain why unpaid obligations continued to build up despite previous assurances that pending bills were treated as a priority whenever funds were released.

The Narok West MP questioned whether the department's financial difficulties were actually caused by delayed Treasury disbursements or by officials committing expenditure without making adequate budgetary arrangements.

He cited approximately Sh440 million in bills carried forward during the 2025/2026 financial year and sought clarification on the additional liabilities recorded in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Tongoyo argued that the office needed to account for how it authorised recurrent expenditure without having the necessary budgetary support.

“It is better to have a pending bill because maybe the National Treasury delayed the releases, but it means there was no budget provided for. So you went ahead, procured services, and these are recurrent expenses which were not supported in the budget,” Tongoyo said.

He further pressed the department to explain whether the spending commitments were essential and outline measures to stop the same problem from recurring.

The office's Chief Finance Officer informed the committee that payments for pending bills were prioritised whenever the department received funding. The official also said the office regularly made requests to the National Treasury for additional allocations to help clear the outstanding debt.

Officials, however, reported that the unpaid bills had reduced to approximately Sh150 million, with hospitality costs accounting for a substantial share of the remaining obligations.

Kindiki's Office Explains Financial Challenges

Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku told MPs that the department had to balance its limited resources against the responsibilities assigned to the Deputy President's office.

He explained that constitutional obligations, including engagements under the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), dealings with development partners and other assigned duties, were given priority when allocating available funds.

According to Mbaruku, the office first meets these responsibilities before directing resources towards other activities whenever financial constraints arise.

“We deal with the constitutional issues first. Then we can now get to other issues after we have done with the constitutional matters,” Mbaruku told the committee.

The committee also sought an explanation for the department's spending rate after officials revealed that 44 per cent of its budget had been utilised within the first quarter and part of the second quarter.

Committee vice-chairperson Ali Dido Rasso warned that the rate of expenditure could leave the office without sufficient funds to sustain its activities until the close of the financial year.

Rasso noted that government spending normally picks up during the second and third quarters, making it necessary for the department to demonstrate how it would manage its remaining allocation.

He also questioned whether the office would seek additional expenditure authority under Article 223 of the Constitution if its approved budget was exhausted.

Mbaruku attributed the high spending rate to payments made towards clearing previous obligations and the cost of coordinating government operations.

He explained that the department had to finance high-level engagements and facilitate the Deputy President's supervisory activities across different parts of the country.

The Principal Administrative Secretary acknowledged that the office could face a funding shortage before the end of the financial year, revealing that its budget request was considerably higher than the amount it expected to receive.

He said the department had asked for approximately Sh7 billion but anticipated an allocation of about Sh4 billion, leaving a gap between its projected requirements and available resources.

Mbaruku told MPs that the expected funding would only meet slightly more than half of the department's financial needs for the year.

“That’s why we are saying we have requested for Ksh7 billion. We are getting about Ksh4 billion. If you are okay with that, it will mean that we are almost just getting half, or slightly more than half, of what our needs for that financial year would be,” he said.