Two Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have been found guilty in a case linked to the disappearance of fisherman Brian Odhiambo, who went missing after allegedly being taken into their custody near Lake Nakuru in January 2025.

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion convicted Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira and Abdulrahman Ali Sudi after finding that the prosecution had established their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

The court, however, cleared four other officers who had faced charges alongside the two. They are Alexander Lorogoi, Isaac Ochieng, Michael Wabukala and Evans Kimaiyo.

All six officers had been charged over Odhiambo's disappearance on January 18, 2025, with the case focusing on events surrounding an operation conducted by KWS officers in the Vietnam and Sewage areas near Lake Nakuru.

During the proceedings, the court heard different accounts from the officers about what happened during the operation and the circumstances under which Odhiambo disappeared.

Sudi, whose vehicle was allegedly used during the operation, had earlier told the court that he was assigned to guard a young man whose description matched the one provided by Odhiambo's family.

He claimed that the man requested permission to relieve himself before suddenly pushing him down and fleeing into a nearby forest.

However, his explanation came under scrutiny during cross-examination, with questions raised about how the man, whom Sudi described as weak and exhausted, could overpower him despite being armed.

Sudi also told the court that Wachira, his superior, had been directing the operation.

The case revolved around Odhiambo's disappearance after he was allegedly taken into the custody of KWS officers, with his whereabouts remaining unknown.