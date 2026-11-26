The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is preparing to take thousands of motorists off the roads by suspending their driving licenses, with drivers who have accumulated traffic fines facing a major enforcement crackdown in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

At least 300,000 licenses are expected to be revoked within seven days, according to NTSA Director-General Nashon Kondiwa, who said the move follows a surge in traffic offenses detected over the past month.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Msimu Bila Ajali festive season road safety campaign in Mlolongo, Machakos County, Kondiwa said the authority had recorded 1.7 million traffic violations in 30 days, a figure he described as unsustainable.

Speeding accounted for 740,000 of the offenses, prompting NTSA to intensify surveillance and enforcement against motorists who disregard traffic regulations.

The planned suspensions will primarily affect drivers with outstanding instant fines who have not challenged the penalties issued against them.

“We are going to suspend at least 300,000 driving licences in the next one week. Over 300,000 licences, driving licences are going to be suspended. Not circuit operators’ licences, not vehicle licences, driver’s licences,” he said.

NTSA said it had already suspended 15,000 driving licenses in the preceding month as it sought to curb dangerous driving, with Kondiwa warning that the latest figures pointed to widespread disregard for road safety rules.

“We have had a total of, in just 30 days alone, 1.7 million violations that are related to vehicles and drivers and have been recorded. This is not sustainable,” he said.

The violations were identified through NTSA’s intelligent monitoring system, which tracks commercial and public service vehicles, as well as the instant fines system used to detect speeding offenses across the country.

The authority has also suspended the inspection status of 25,000 vehicles after investigations revealed that some fitted with speed limiters were still recording speeds above the prescribed limits, raising concerns that the devices had been interfered with.

The announcement coincided with roadside inspections conducted by NTSA officials and traffic police along Mombasa Road in Mlolongo, where motorists were checked for compliance with traffic laws, including insurance cover, valid driving licenses and seat belt use.

NTSA said it would rely increasingly on technology to strengthen road safety enforcement during the festive season, with traffic officers now using a new application to access information about motorists and vehicles.

Kondiwa said the enforcement drive would not end with the holiday season, urging drivers and other road users to observe traffic rules and avoid conduct that puts lives at risk.