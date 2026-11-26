Road safety failures are costing Kenya nearly a tenth of its economic output every year, with crashes, injuries and deaths on the roads wiping out an estimated Sh1.4 trillion, NTSA Director-General Nashon Kondiwa has warned.

The losses, which account for nearly 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), have prompted the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to push for safer road infrastructure, with a particular focus on pedestrians and motorcyclists, who account for the bulk of road deaths.

Kondiwa, who spoke in Nairobi during the launch of the Kenya Road Assessment Program (KenyaRAP) on Thursday, November 26, 2026, said the authority was working towards cutting the economic losses and fatalities linked to road crashes by half.

“We estimate that we are losing as a country around 1.3 trillion, actually 1.4 trillion Kenya shillings in the GDP to road crashes, road injuries, fatalities on the road,” Kondiwa said.

“You know, this is almost like 10% of the GDP. But even more critical is the fact that 73% of these fatalities are actually vulnerable road users. I can summarise this into just motorcyclists and pedestrians,” he added.

The NTSA boss said the authority's ambition was to save lives while easing the financial strain road accidents continue to place on the country, setting a target of halving both fatalities and the economic losses.

“Our vision is to reduce this burden by 50%. In other words, save the country around half a trillion and save at least 50% of the people who are dying,” he stated.

Motorists safer than pedestrians

Kondiwa noted that people travelling inside vehicles were relatively safer than those walking, cycling or riding motorcycles, whose exposure to traffic makes them more susceptible to fatal crashes and serious injuries.

He warned that the threat on the roads affects millions of Kenyans who rely on walking and motorcycles for transport, including people within motorists' own families.

“Which means the people who are driving, and I can see a number of people here who are driving, we are much safer. But our brothers, our sisters, our cousins, our mothers, our wives, our husbands are unsafe out there,” he said.

NTSA pushes for safer road infrastructure

As part of efforts to address the problem, Kenya is seeking to eliminate roads rated one star in safety assessments, with Kondiwa announcing a commitment to improve road standards through targeted interventions.

“From today, Kenya commits to the global goal: no more one-star-rated roads, every road a safer road,” Kondiwa declared.

The KenyaRAP programme, developed through collaboration between NTSA and the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP), is expected to help authorities evaluate road safety, pinpoint dangerous stretches and determine where infrastructure upgrades are most urgently needed.

The initiative seeks to promote roads rated at least three stars for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and motorists, in line with international road safety targets.

Kondiwa said road development and improvement projects would rely more on assessment findings to guide decisions, enabling authorities to direct resources towards sections posing the greatest danger to road users.

The programme also forms part of Kenya's National Road Safety Action Plan 2024–2028, which aims to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by 2030.