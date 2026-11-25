Motorists and other users of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) platforms will be unable to access its services for four hours on Wednesday night as the authority undertakes scheduled system maintenance.

The shutdown will run from 8pm to midnight on November 25, 2026, with NTSA urging users to plan their activities in advance to avoid inconveniences during the period.

The authority said the maintenance was part of efforts to improve the quality of services offered to the public, while apologising to users who may be affected by the temporary interruption.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to offer quality services to you," the authority said.

The planned downtime comes as NTSA intensifies road safety enforcement across the country in preparation for the festive season, when more Kenyans are expected to travel to different destinations.

On November 21, the authority joined the National Police Service in coordinated traffic enforcement exercises targeting public service vehicles, commercial trucks, boda boda riders and tuk-tuk operators in parts of the Coast, Central and Eastern regions.

The operations were conducted in Diani, Kwale; Maungu, Taita Taveta; and Salama, Makueni, where officers stopped and detained several vehicles over traffic offences.

Alongside the enforcement activities, officers conducted public awareness campaigns to educate transport operators, passengers and other road users on road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

NTSA has also introduced measures to address driver fatigue, particularly among operators offering long-distance public transport services. On November 4, the authority directed operators to ensure long-distance PSVs have at least two drivers on board to reduce the risk of accidents caused by exhaustion.

Operators were further required to keep passenger manifests and driver logs to help track driving hours and strengthen oversight of their operations.

The measures form part of NTSA's festive-season road safety campaign, Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani, which involves day and night inspections targeting speeding, drink-driving, overloading, vehicles in poor condition and faulty speed limiters.

The authority has called on motorists to observe traffic rules, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and exercise caution on the roads as the holiday travel period approaches.