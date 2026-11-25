Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has pledged that the party will conduct free and fair nominations ahead of the 2027 General Election, insisting that all aspirants will receive equal treatment.

Oburu said the party would not allow preferential treatment or favouritism during the nomination process, warning that any mistakes could undermine its electoral prospects.

Speaking at Chungwa House on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Oburu made the remarks while receiving former Buret Member of Parliament Paul Sang, who defected from the Kenya African National Union (KANU) to join ODM.

The Siaya Senator said the party was committed to ensuring that its nominations were transparent and conducted in accordance with democratic principles.

"We are the biggest party in the country, and we can't afford to make mistakes that will cost us in the future," Oburu said.

He assured aspirants seeking various elective positions that the party leadership would uphold fairness and respect throughout the nomination process.

Oburu also expressed confidence in ODM's organisational structures, saying the party remained united and focused on strengthening its national presence as the country approaches the election year.

He said the party would not be distracted by political developments or competition from other formations.

"We know where we have come from and where we are headed; we shall not be distracted by anyone," he said.

The ODM leader also dismissed claims that other political parties were making inroads into areas traditionally considered the party's strongholds.

He maintained that ODM had established grassroots structures and enjoyed support across the country, arguing that its political influence remained intact.

Oburu took aim at the newly formed Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), dismissing suggestions that the party could challenge ODM's organisational strength.

"MDG is a one-man party. There is no way they can claim to try to teach us how parties are run," he said.

He added that ODM would intensify its grassroots mobilisation activities and defend its traditional support bases as it seeks to strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 elections.

"We shall continue visiting all corners of the country with the aim of making our party visible and stronger," Oburu said.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga echoed the party leader's remarks, saying the party would continue expanding its reach across the country.

Wanga said the party remained committed to the vision of its late former leader, Raila Odinga, and would work towards fulfilling his wishes for the organisation.

"Baba told us to build this party and make it stronger, we shall continue doing exactly that," she said.

She maintained that ODM had a clear vision that its leadership was determined to pursue, adding that efforts to strengthen the party would continue.

The meeting was attended by ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, National Vice Chairperson Christine Lemein, Kisumu Central MP Joshua Orony and Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen.

Also present were aspirants seeking various elective positions from different parts of the country.

The reception of Sang into ODM comes as political parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with defections and grassroots mobilisation expected to shape the political landscape.