On this day in 1969, Brazilian football icon Pelé became the first player in modern football to reach 1,000 professional career goals, achieving the historic milestone in a match between Santos and Vasco da Gama at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The landmark goal came on November 19, 1969, when the 29-year-old forward converted a penalty during the match.



Approximately 80,000 fans were at the stadium, and the crowd erupted in celebration as Pelé reached the remarkable milestone, even though he was playing for the visiting side, Santos.

The goal, popularly known in Brazil as O Milésimo, came after years of extraordinary performances for both club and country.

Pelé had joined Santos in 1956 as a teenager and quickly established himself as one of football's most gifted players, known for his speed, balance, strength, ball control and ability to read the game.

His international career had already made history. At just 17, Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden, scoring twice in the final against the hosts.



He went on to win two more World Cup titles, in 1962 in Chile and 1970 in Mexico, becoming the only player to win the tournament three times.

At club level, Pelé helped Santos dominate Brazilian and international football, winning three national championships, two South American titles and the Intercontinental Cup in 1963.

He later moved to the United States in 1975, signing for the New York Cosmos, where he helped popularise football in a country where the sport was still developing.

He played his final professional match on October 1, 1977, in a game between the Cosmos and Santos.

Pelé finished his career with 1,282 goals in 1,363 matches, according to widely cited career records. He died on December 29, 2022, aged 82, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape world football.