Opposition leaders renew push for unity ahead of 2027 elections

Opposition leaders have renewed their call for unity ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying they are working towards identifying a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka reaffirmed their commitment to opposition cooperation on Saturday during the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

The leaders said there was no shortcut to bringing the opposition together, arguing that a united political front would be necessary as the country heads to the 2027 elections.

They also criticised the Kenya Kwanza administration over the economic situation, saying their political cooperation was aimed at addressing what they described as challenges facing Kenyans.

The leaders’ appearance alongside former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Martha Karua offered a platform to emphasise the importance of political cooperation ahead of the next election.

Uhuru, who attended the burial, revisited his earlier warnings about the direction of the country’s leadership before Ruto assumed office.

The former President urged Kenyans to remain focused on the country’s future and cautioned against repeating what he described as a mistake.

Uhuru also said he was not concerned about political attacks or the names being directed at him, maintaining that he would continue advocating for Kenya to move forward as one country.

“I have no problem with being insulted or being given names,” Uhuru said, according to remarks reported from the event.

He said his focus remained on national unity and development.

Meanwhile, Nyoro issued the government with a 14-day ultimatum to disclose details of the company behind the proposed Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu.

The PPK leader demanded that the shareholders of the company be made public, arguing that Kenyans should know who owns the entity undertaking the multibillion-shilling project.

Nyoro said citizens should also be allowed to scrutinise agreements associated with the refinery, particularly where public resources or government commitments are involved.

“Kenyans deserve to know the individuals and entities holding shares in the Kenyan company behind the refinery,” Nyoro said in remarks reported earlier this week.

His demand comes days after the groundbreaking of the planned refinery in Lamu. The project, backed by Dangote Group, is designed to process about 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supply petroleum products to markets in East Africa.

Nyoro has maintained that questioning major government projects should not be treated as opposition to investment, but as part of public scrutiny of agreements involving national resources.

He also criticised what he described as attempts to suppress Kenyans’ right to question the government, saying President Ruto should be prepared to respond to citizens’ concerns.

The opposition leaders further called for Uhuru to be accorded the dignity and respect befitting a former Head of State.

The leaders’ remarks came a day after a confrontation outside the Standard Group headquarters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi. The incident involved protesters demonstrating over the media organisation’s coverage of the government, with tensions escalating after human rights activists gathered in support of the media house.

Nyoro condemned the confrontation, describing it as an attack on media freedom and alleging state involvement.

The Standard Group condemned the incident, saying the protest and threats amounted to an affront to media freedom and democracy.

The opposition leaders’ renewed unity push comes as political parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with discussions expected to continue over coalition arrangements and the selection of a presidential candidate.