Pakistan has condemned an attack by Yemen's Houthi militia on a tower at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, describing the incident as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to regional security.

In a statement issued on Friday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and its people following the reported attack on the financial district.

Islamabad said the targeting of civilian infrastructure and economic facilities endangered innocent lives and threatened efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

"Pakistan unequivocally condemns the attack by the Houthi militia on a tower at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. This act of aggression constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the ministry stated.

The Pakistani government further called for an immediate end to attacks targeting civilian and economic installations, warning that such incidents could undermine regional security.

"The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure and economic facilities endangers innocent lives and poses a serious threat to regional peace and security. Such reprehensible attacks must cease forthwith," the statement added.

Islamabad reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia, saying the Kingdom had the right to defend its territorial integrity, protect its citizens and safeguard people living within its borders.

The ministry maintained that Pakistan stood firmly with the Saudi government and its people amid the reported attack.

"Pakistan stands firmly with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It supports the Kingdom's legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to safeguard its citizens and residents," the statement read.

The remarks underline Pakistan's diplomatic position in support of Saudi Arabia's security interests and its opposition to attacks targeting infrastructure and economic facilities.

Pakistan also reiterated its commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability across the region.

"Pakistan has been and will continue to make all efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region," the ministry stated.

The statement was issued from Islamabad on November 20, 2026, under press release number 342/2026.

The reported attack on a tower at the King Abdullah Financial District has drawn attention to the vulnerability of major economic installations amid continuing security concerns in the Middle East.

KAFD is a major financial and business district in Riyadh, bringing together commercial offices and institutions within Saudi Arabia's financial services and investment environment.

An attack targeting a facility within such a district raises concerns about the potential consequences of hostilities extending to economic centres and civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan's condemnation specifically highlighted the risks posed by attacks on facilities that support economic activity, warning that they could endanger people beyond the immediate targets.

However, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry's statement did not provide details about casualties, the extent of damage to the tower or the circumstances surrounding the reported attack.

It also did not outline any specific military or diplomatic measures beyond its expression of support for Saudi Arabia and its call for an end to such attacks.

Pakistan's response comes against the backdrop of wider security concerns involving armed groups and regional tensions in the Middle East.

The government said continued attacks on civilian and economic facilities could complicate efforts to achieve lasting stability, particularly where national sovereignty and territorial integrity are involved.

By reiterating its support for Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself, Islamabad signalled its opposition to actions it considers threats to the Kingdom's security.

The statement also placed emphasis on the need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and protect civilian populations.

Pakistan concluded by reaffirming its commitment to working towards peace and stability, maintaining that attacks on civilian infrastructure and economic facilities must stop.

The condemnation adds to diplomatic pressure against attacks on economic installations and reinforces Pakistan's position in support of Saudi Arabia amid the latest security incident in Riyadh.