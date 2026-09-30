PS Muthoni tells Kenyans to secure water, food ahead of El Niño rains

The expected El Niño rains could turn ordinary household sanitation problems into serious public health risks, with Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni urging Kenyans to act before floods begin.

Muthoni has called on families to prepare their homes and surroundings early by clearing bushes, opening up blocked drainage channels and keeping compounds clean to reduce the danger of flooding and disease.

She said residents should not wait until flooding occurs to take action, noting that contaminated water, poor sanitation and unsafe food handling can increase the spread of waterborne diseases.

The PS spoke on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, after meeting clergy at ACK St Paul’s Kutus in Kirinyaga County.

“As the Government puts measures in place to prevent the effects of El Niño, Kenyans must also take personal precautions at the household level. Clearing bushes, unclogging drainage systems and maintaining proper sanitation can help prevent flooding and the spread of diseases,” she said.

Muthoni urged households to remove anything blocking drainage channels and maintain clean surroundings as part of preparations for the anticipated rains.

She also warned families to be careful with drinking water and food in areas where flooding may occur.

“Flood water can contaminate drinking water and food, exposing families to waterborne diseases. We are asking Kenyans to boil or treat their drinking water and ensure that food is properly prepared and protected from contamination,” she said.

According to the PS, parents should also take extra care to keep children away from flooded sections, warning that floodwater can pose serious dangers even when it does not appear threatening.

“Parents must ensure that children do not play in flood water. What may appear to be harmless water can quickly become a death trap, especially for young children,” Muthoni cautioned.

Her warning comes as Kenya enters a period expected to bring increased rainfall, raising concerns over possible flooding of homes and contamination of water sources and sanitation facilities.

Muthoni also used her engagement with the clergy to seek greater involvement by churches and communities in efforts to curb illicit brews and drug abuse.

She said local leaders, including religious leaders, should help protect young people from harmful substances and encouraged residents to report those involved in producing or selling dangerous and counterfeit alcoholic products.

“The fight against illicit brews cannot be left to the Government alone. The church has a very important role to play in protecting our young people and ensuring that communities do not become safe havens for unscrupulous traders,” she said.

She further urged residents not to protect people engaged in the illegal alcohol trade, saying such actions could expose more members of the public to dangerous products.

“Do not hide people who are manufacturing or selling dangerous brews. If you know them, report them to the relevant Government agencies. Protecting such individuals only puts more lives at risk,” she added.

Hospitals told to put medicines first

The PS also called on hospital management committees to ensure public health facilities have adequate supplies of essential medicines.

Muthoni said hospitals were receiving funds directly through the Social Health Authority and should use the resources to meet patients' needs.

“Our hospitals must have medicines. Kenyans should not go to a public hospital, receive treatment and then be told to look for the prescribed drugs in a private chemist,” Muthoni said.

She questioned the priority given to projects such as perimeter walls in facilities where patients may still struggle to obtain prescribed medicines.

“You cannot have a hospital with a beautiful perimeter wall but without medicines. The first priority must be the patient. Let us set our priorities right and ensure that the resources available are used where they are most needed,” she said.

Muthoni said hospital management committees should be accountable for the resources available to them and ensure the funds are directed towards improving healthcare access for patients.