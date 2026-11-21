Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga is calling on young people to embrace artificial intelligence and innovation to develop solutions that can improve healthcare delivery and address challenges facing communities.

Speaking during the launch of the Siaya Artificial Intelligence Youth Agency (SAIYA) in Siaya County on Saturday, an event presided over by National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Oluga challenged young people to move beyond consuming technology and become innovators capable of developing practical solutions.

He said artificial intelligence was increasingly becoming important in healthcare, agriculture, education and governance, creating opportunities to improve service delivery and generate employment.

In the health sector, Oluga revealed that he had engaged global technology companies, including Anthropic, Google AI and OpenAI, to explore ways of applying artificial intelligence to improve patient experiences, support clinical decision-making and strengthen healthcare outcomes.

The engagements include discussions with Anthropic representatives at Afya House in Nairobi, where the Ministry of Health explored the use of AI in disease surveillance, diagnostic efficiency and clinical decision-making.

The ministry is pursuing the integration of AI into healthcare as part of Kenya's wider digital health transformation, with the Digital Health Agency spearheading efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and equip healthcare workers with technology-driven tools.

Oluga emphasised that the adoption of AI in healthcare must be guided by Kenya's National AI in Health Strategy, particularly on data sovereignty, security and responsible use of technology.

He called for greater investment in digital skills, infrastructure and platforms to enable young people to turn innovative ideas into practical solutions that can benefit the country.