A man who killed his eight-year-old stepson in Nyeri County has been sentenced to 50 years in prison following a successful prosecution by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Richard Mithika Karume was convicted over the murder of Stephen King’ang’i, who was killed on June 28, 2018, at Kibunja Market in Kieni East Sub-County.

Court proceedings established that Karume had followed his wife, Zipporah Wangui Wamahiga, to Naromoru Town, where she had gone to buy cooking oil for her business.



The boy was later seen near his mother's business premises after school, but he disappeared that evening.

His mother raised the alarm after returning home and finding him missing. Attempts to contact Karume were unsuccessful, and when she eventually reached him, he allegedly dismissed her concerns and told her she could have another child.

Investigations traced Karume through several towns, including Makutano, Nairobi, Embu and Nyeri, before he was arrested in Narok on October 7, 2019.



He later recorded a confession statement, which was presented in court as evidence.

Justice A.K. Ndungu delivered the sentence at the High Court in Nanyuki, where the case was prosecuted by Esther Kimani.