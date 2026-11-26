South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a crucial reprieve in his fight to remain politically unscathed by the Phala Phala scandal after a court struck down the report that had opened the door to possible impeachment over $580,000 stolen from his private game farm.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that the independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate the 2020 robbery had acted outside its legal authority, rendering its findings invalid. The judgment also declared parliament's actions concerning the report unlawful, weakening the foundation on which impeachment proceedings against the president had been built.

The ruling effectively removes the report that had concluded Ramaphosa had questions to answer over the incident, although opposition parties have indicated they could pursue further legal action.

In delivering the judgment, Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana faulted the panel for failing to understand the limits of its assignment and the legal standards it was expected to follow.

The judge said the investigators had exceeded their powers and committed several significant legal errors.

"It went beyond its lawful remit ... and made several material errors of law. [Therefore] the report of the independent panel ... is declared unlawful and is reviewed and set aside in its entirety," she ruled.

The court also invalidated the steps parliament had taken in connection with the report.

Political analyst Khanyi Magubane said the judgment was a major boost for Ramaphosa, giving him renewed political and constitutional credibility.

However, she warned that the decision did not settle questions about the circumstances surrounding the money stolen from his property, but instead exposed shortcomings in the independent panel's work.

"[So] he does get significant reprieve ... but there will always be the shadow of the Phala Phala report," Magubane said.

The scandal, which South African media branded "Farmgate", first became public in 2022 after former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser lodged a complaint with the police.

Fraser, an ally of former President Jacob Zuma, accused Ramaphosa of concealing the robbery from law enforcement agencies and tax authorities.

The theft itself occurred in 2020 when intruders allegedly broke into Phala Phala, the president's game farm in Limpopo province, and took bundles of US dollar notes that had been hidden inside a sofa.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the incident but insisted the cash was proceeds from the legitimate sale of buffalo through his livestock business. He denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigations.

Although several inquiries cleared him of misconduct, parliament proceeded with an impeachment process in 2022 and appointed an independent panel to examine the allegations.

The panel's conclusions proved damaging to the president, raising concerns about where the stolen foreign currency had come from and whether the circumstances surrounding its storage and loss had been properly explained.

Among its findings was that there was "substantial doubt about the legitimacy of the source of the currency that was stolen".

It further concluded that Ramaphosa "has a case to answer".

The president first challenged the findings through the courts but abandoned the case after parliament rejected the report and declined to adopt its recommendations.

He renewed the legal fight in May this year after the Constitutional Court, South Africa's highest court, ruled that parliament had acted contrary to the Constitution by blocking moves to impeach him.

The court directed parliament to send the report to an impeachment committee for consideration, prompting Ramaphosa to revive his challenge.

In his latest application, the president argued that the panel had misunderstood the purpose of its investigation, misinterpreted the evidence presented to it and wrongly assessed the four charges brought against him.

The Western Cape High Court's decision now threatens to bring the impeachment process to a complete standstill. However, parliament could still challenge the judgment, and a successful appeal would allow the impeachment committee to resume examining the allegations.

If the committee recommends Ramaphosa's removal, parliament would be required to vote on the proposal. Impeachment would only succeed if it secured the backing of at least two-thirds of lawmakers.

Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) has sufficient seats in parliament to block such a resolution.

The president is the first South African leader to face impeachment proceedings under the parliamentary rules introduced in 2018.

Legal expert Professor Richard Calland said the court's decision was largely expected because of weaknesses he had identified in the independent panel's report.

He said the judgment had effectively brought the impeachment process to a halt, arguing that it was "dead in the water [and] cannot continue".

Calland added that political parties seeking to pursue the president would have to establish an entirely new basis for their efforts rather than rely on the report that has now been invalidated.

He said opposition parties could consider appealing the judgment, although he doubted parliament would join such an effort.

"So, the president's political career is now free of the cloud of impeachment," he said.

The ruling comes after two people were found guilty earlier this month of stealing the money from Phala Phala, bringing a new development in the long-running scandal.

While the court decision offers Ramaphosa considerable relief from the threat of impeachment, it does not amount to a finding on the criminal allegations or resolve the political questions that have surrounded the robbery.