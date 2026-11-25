A 92-year-old Nigerian traditional ruler has been barred from official duties and travel after a Polish tourist accused him of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace, prompting the Katsina State Government to launch an investigation into the claims.

Emir of Daura Umar Farouk Umar was suspended following public outrage over allegations that he touched the woman's chest without her consent during an encounter at his palace on November 14.

The tourist, who had spent 30 days travelling across Nigeria, said she felt disgusted by the incident and accused the monarch of grabbing her chest during the visit.

The claims attracted widespread attention on social media, with users demanding that the emir be suspended and the matter investigated. The Katsina State Government has since responded by restricting his official engagements and movements as investigations begin.

Umar has not publicly addressed either the sexual assault allegations or the decision to suspend him.

The tourist had shared her account on Instagram, where she also posted a video capturing part of her encounter with the traditional ruler. The footage, which has since been deleted, showed a man believed to be the emir holding her hands in his lap.

In the recording, the woman could be heard repeatedly saying, "Stop, stop" as the man's hands moved towards her chest.

Following the public reaction, Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda ordered the immediate formation of a committee to investigate the allegations.

In a statement, the state government said it was treating the claims seriously and would use the committee's findings to determine the next course of action.

It further pledged to implement the committee's recommendations in full, assuring the public that justice would be served.

However, the government did not reveal the names of those appointed to the committee, explain the specific issues it would investigate or indicate when its report is expected.

The suspension places one of northern Nigeria's most prominent traditional leaders at the centre of a controversy that has attracted national attention.

Umar is among several emirs who continue to command considerable cultural and religious influence in northern Nigeria, despite traditional rulers losing much of their political authority.

The Emir of Daura holds a particularly important position among the Hausa people, who form the dominant ethnic group in northern Nigeria.

Daura is widely regarded as the spiritual homeland of the Hausa community and the birthplace of its royal lineage. The town also occupies a central place in Hausa origin traditions and is considered a foundation of traditional leadership.

The emir's palace remains an influential institution, with politicians frequently visiting to seek royal blessings, prayers and support.

Umar ascended the throne in 2007 after the death of his brother, Bashar dan Umaru, who had ruled Daura for 41 years.

His suspension and the investigation now place his leadership under scrutiny as the state government moves to establish the facts surrounding the tourist's allegations.