South Africa has convicted and ordered the deportation of a Zimbabwean man accused of planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, in a case that has drawn fresh attention to the growing recruitment of Africans into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wesley Sothole, 24, pleaded guilty to the offence and was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence. The court also directed that he be deported from South Africa.

Sothole was among five Zimbabweans arrested on November 8 at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over allegations that they were preparing to travel for military involvement in Ukraine.

However, South African prosecutors have not revealed whether the suspects intended to fight for Russia or Ukraine.

His four co-accused have yet to enter their pleas and are expected to return to the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on December 1 for further proceedings relating to their pleas and sentencing.

The airport arrests were part of a wider operation in Johannesburg, where four other Zimbabwean nationals were picked up at a hotel. The second group is being handled through separate court proceedings.

South African police are conducting investigations alongside Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged recruitment.

The case has brought attention to South Africa's Foreign Military Assistance Act, a law that limits unauthorised participation in military activities outside the country.

Enacted in 1998, the legislation was introduced when the government became concerned that former members of the apartheid security forces could travel to other African countries to participate in armed conflicts.

Across the continent, authorities have increasingly raised the alarm over the recruitment of African nationals to take part in the war in Ukraine. Some are reportedly being drawn to Russia with promises of well-paying civilian jobs before finding themselves involved in military operations.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment released earlier this year estimated that more than 1,700 people from 36 African countries had been recruited to fight for Russia.

Some of those who joined the fighting have been captured and are currently being held as prisoners of war.

Kenya is among the countries affected by the recruitment network. In March, the government estimated that 252 Kenyans had been illegally conscripted into Russia's military operations.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi travelled to Moscow to raise the issue with Russian authorities. He later announced that an agreement had been reached for Russia to stop recruiting Kenyans.

Zimbabwe has also reported casualties among its citizens recruited into the conflict. In March, the government disclosed that 15 Zimbabweans had died while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, with more than 60 others reportedly still stranded on the frontlines.

South Africa has also faced cases involving its nationals allegedly recruited under false pretences.

In February, authorities facilitated the return of 17 South Africans who were reportedly deceived into joining the war.

The latest arrests follow another crackdown in December last year, when South African authorities detained five people, including a journalist, over allegations of recruiting individuals to participate in the conflict.

The government condemned the practice, warning against "the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities".

While Russia has attracted attention over the recruitment of Africans, Ukraine has also been enlisting foreign nationals, including people from African countries, to fight alongside its forces.