Kenya has secured a place among the four most sought-after wildlife tourism destinations globally, finishing ahead of Tanzania and Rwanda in the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, as the country continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading safari and nature destination.

The latest ranking placed Kenya fourth behind South Africa, Brazil and Australia, which claimed the gold, silver and bronze awards respectively. Rwanda came fifth, while Tanzania settled for eighth place in a category recognising countries with remarkable wildlife encounters, natural beauty and conservation activities.

South Africa took the top honour, with Wanderlust magazine recognising its long history of protecting wildlife and the variety of experiences available to tourists. The publication described the country as one of the continent's major contributors to conservation.

The award also coincided with the centenary celebrations of Kruger National Park, one of South Africa's best-known wildlife destinations.

“South Africa remains a benchmark for wildlife travel,” the magazine said, pointing to attractions such as the red dunes and black-maned lions of the Kalahari, guided rhino tracking expeditions in the bushveld and the wetlands of iSimangaliso.

Kenya's performance places it among the leading countries competing for a share of the international wildlife tourism market, where its appeal is built on famous safari destinations, different natural environments and conservation programmes.

The recognition comes at a time when the country is expanding its tourism promotion efforts to attract a wider range of visitors through the Magical Kenya brand.

The campaign is aimed at showcasing the country's attractions both locally and internationally, while encouraging tourists to venture beyond the traditional safari destinations.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has been pursuing this goal through international tourism fairs, online marketing campaigns, airline collaborations and partnerships with tour operators. The initiatives are intended to strengthen Kenya's profile as a destination that offers visitors experiences throughout the year.

KTB chief executive June Chepkemei said the country has a wide range of attractions that go beyond its internationally recognised wildlife safaris.

“Our pitch is that Kenya offers much more than the iconic safari experience. Visitors can combine wildlife, coast, culture and adventure in one destination. We are also bringing lesser-known destinations into the spotlight to encourage travellers to explore more of Kenya,” Chepkemei said.

Among Kenya's most recognised attractions is the Maasai Mara National Reserve, which draws thousands of visitors keen to witness the annual wildebeest migration.

Amboseli National Park is also a major tourist destination, attracting visitors with its elephant populations and spectacular views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The country further boasts Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks, two extensive wildlife destinations that contribute to its appeal among safari enthusiasts.

Other places that feature prominently in Kenya's tourism offering include Samburu National Reserve, Lake Nakuru National Park and Nairobi National Park, which offers wildlife viewing experiences within close reach of the capital.

Kenya's attractions are not limited to its national parks and reserves. The country's coastal marine parks also provide opportunities for visitors interested in exploring marine life and enjoying coastal tourism.

Tourists can additionally experience wildlife through community conservancies, walking safaris and birdwatching activities, while cultural tourism provides opportunities to interact with and learn about local communities.

These experiences form part of the country's broader tourism offering, giving visitors different ways to explore its natural heritage beyond conventional game drives and helping promote destinations that have traditionally received less attention.