Parts of 23 counties are set to experience more rainfall in the coming days, with Nairobi among the areas expected to remain wet as the October-December rainy season continues across the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Service has warned residents in the affected areas to exercise caution, particularly in locations vulnerable to flooding, as showers are expected to persist in several regions.

In its latest weekly forecast, the weather agency identified Kakamega, Bungoma, Nandi, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu and Nairobi among the counties likely to receive more rainfall.

The forecast also covers Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Kajiado.

The continued rainfall comes during the October-November-December (OND) season, a period that is vital for crop production, livestock farming and replenishing water sources in many parts of Kenya.

Kenya Met had previously projected above-average rainfall in more than 40 counties during the season, with the anticipated rains expected to improve water availability while raising concerns over possible flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

The country has already experienced increased rainfall in several areas, prompting the meteorological service to issue advisories on potentially hazardous weather.

On October 23, Kenya Met issued a heavy rainfall advisory covering more than 40 counties, warning of heavy downpours, strong winds and other adverse conditions.

The short-rains season remains particularly important in eastern and northeastern parts of the country, where it accounts for a substantial share of annual rainfall and supports agricultural activities, livestock production and the recovery of water resources.

In Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Machakos, as well as parts of Kajiado and Tana River, rainfall during the OND season contributes more than 40 per cent of annual precipitation.

Many households in these regions depend on seasonal rains to sustain their farms, livestock and domestic water supplies, making the ongoing rainfall an important period for their livelihoods.

Despite the benefits, prolonged or intense rainfall can expose communities to flooding, especially in low-lying settlements and areas where drainage systems are inadequate. The downpours may also damage infrastructure and interfere with economic activities.

Kenya Met has urged residents to keep track of official weather advisories and take precautionary measures, including avoiding flooded roads, staying away from waterways during heavy rainfall and seeking safer shelter during thunderstorms rather than standing under trees.

County authorities and disaster response teams have also been urged to remain prepared, monitor areas at risk and communicate timely warnings to residents as weather conditions evolve.

Farmers have been encouraged to consult reliable forecasts when planning planting and other farm activities, while households in arid and semi-arid regions have been urged to take advantage of the rains by harvesting and storing water for use during dry spells.