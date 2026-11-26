A suspected electrical hazard is at the centre of investigations into a devastating fire on a Cairo highway that killed 31 people and injured 21 others after a fuel tanker overturned, spilling petrol and igniting vehicles caught in its path.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday evening along the ring road in the Warraq neighbourhood, north of Cairo's old city centre, where the tanker reportedly lost control before crossing the road divider and bursting into flames.

Egypt's Health Ministry confirmed that 31 people had died in the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries. Survivors were taken to nearby hospitals, with medical teams treating victims for serious burns and breathing difficulties caused by smoke inhalation.

Videos shared on social media, which have not been independently verified, showed an enormous blaze spreading across the highway, accompanied by thick columns of black smoke. Several vehicles were consumed by the fire, leaving behind charred wreckage.

Although officials have yet to provide a definitive explanation for the accident, reports by state-owned media indicate that the tanker overturned and released fuel onto vehicles nearby, triggering the fire.

Al-Ahram newspaper, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that a high-voltage cable fell onto the road ahead of the tanker, forcing its driver to swerve and lose control.

The tanker subsequently crossed the central reservation, overturned and caught fire, according to the newspaper. The vehicle belonged to a private contractor and was travelling along the highway when the incident occurred.

The regional public prosecutor has launched an inquiry to establish the events leading to the disaster. Investigators have also ordered DNA samples to be collected from the bodies of those killed to assist in identifying the victims.

The Health Ministry said it mobilised 39 ambulances to respond to the emergency, evacuate casualties and transport the injured to hospitals.

Egypt's Health Minister visited one of the medical facilities receiving victims, where he monitored their treatment as medical teams attended to those affected.

Photographs taken after the fire was brought under control showed crowds gathered around the affected section of the highway, while emergency personnel secured the area and prevented vehicles from accessing the scene.

Heavy machinery, including a bulldozer, was brought in to remove the remains of the burnt-out vehicles and clear the road of debris.

State broadcaster NMA later reported that emergency teams had completed the clearance exercise, allowing traffic to resume along the highway.

The incident adds to a series of deadly fires that have affected Egypt in recent years. Informal settlements, ageing infrastructure and poorly maintained facilities have contributed to the frequency of such incidents, while emergency operations are sometimes hampered by delays in response and difficulties coordinating rescue efforts.

Road safety also remains a major challenge in the North African country, where collisions are frequently linked to inadequate vehicle maintenance and widespread violations of traffic regulations.

Official statistics show that nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across Egypt last year, marking an increase of several hundred fatalities compared with the previous year.