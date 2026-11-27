Kenya is heading towards another grim year on its roads, with 4,717 people already dead in traffic accidents by November 24, putting the country within reach of surpassing 5,000 fatalities for the second consecutive year despite increased efforts to enforce road safety rules.

The latest figures from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) show that road deaths have increased by nine per cent compared with the same period last year, when 4,347 people had lost their lives. The 2026 toll represents 370 additional deaths, highlighting the growing danger facing motorists, passengers and other road users.

Fatal crashes have also increased, rising from 3,768 in the first 11 months of 2025 to 4,099 this year. Overall crashes climbed from 10,227 to 10,603, while the number of people killed or injured rose to 22,862 from 21,670.

The growing number of fatalities comes against the backdrop of an intensified traffic crackdown, with NTSA moving to take action against hundreds of thousands of motorists accused of violating traffic rules.

An enforcement update released on Thursday, November 26, showed that 1.7 million traffic violations had been recorded in the preceding 30 days. Speeding accounted for 740,000 cases, while another 300,000 were classified as driver violations.

NTSA said it had already suspended 15,000 driving licences and was preparing to suspend another 300,040 within seven days. A further 25,000 vehicles are also expected to have their inspection certificates suspended.

The measures target motorists with outstanding instant traffic fines who have not lodged complaints. They do not affect PSV Sacco operating licences or vehicle licences.

NTSA Director-General Nashon Kondiwa said road accidents were imposing a heavy financial burden on the country, costing the economy an estimated Sh1.4 trillion annually, equivalent to nearly 10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said 73 per cent of people killed in road accidents were vulnerable road users, particularly pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists.

"We cannot continue losing thousands of lives to preventable crashes

We are therefore strengthening enforcement, holding individual motorists accountable for traffic violations and working with our partners to make our roads safer," he said.

Pedestrians recorded the highest number of deaths among the different categories of road users, with fatalities increasing from 1,636 during the first 11 months of last year to 1,763 this year, representing an eight per cent rise.

Motorcyclist deaths also increased by 12 per cent, from 1,121 to 1,256, while passenger fatalities rose by 10 per cent, from 708 to 779.

Deaths involving drivers increased from 396 to 412, while those among pedal cyclists went up from 64 to 73.

The rising death toll has been accompanied by an increase in injuries, with serious cases climbing by four per cent from 10,232 to 10,662. Slight injuries also increased by six per cent.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the government was targeting a 30 per cent reduction in road deaths by 2028 through a Sh30 billion road safety programme.

He estimated that road crashes cost the country about Sh450 billion annually, representing between five and eight per cent of GDP.

The government is expanding the use of speed cameras, automated traffic violation detection systems, digital management of traffic offences and automatic number plate recognition technology.

More than 4,000 public transport managers and drivers have also undergone training in the past three months as part of efforts to improve road safety.

NTSA is working with the International Road Assessment Programme to establish the Kenya Road Assessment Programme, which will identify dangerous road sections and help guide investment in safer infrastructure.

The authority has already identified more than 270 accident black spots across the country, including 199 along the Mombasa-Malaba Northern Corridor.

Kenya recorded 5,009 road deaths in 2025, up from 4,748 in 2024. With 4,717 fatalities reported by November 24 this year, the country is once again approaching the 5,000-death mark, raising concerns over its ability to reverse the worsening trend.