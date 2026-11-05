Robert Mugabe's son arrested alongside four others in Harare assault case

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's late former President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested alongside four other men over an alleged assault that emerged during investigations into the suspected smuggling of two luxury vehicles into the country.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday as authorities investigated the alleged illegal entry of the high-end vehicles into Zimbabwe, with local media reporting that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had seized the cars.

Police confirmed that Mugabe was among five suspects arrested in connection with an assault reported at Brompton Guest Lodge in Harare.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm local time (4:30 pm GMT) on November 3.

The other suspects were identified as Munashe Mubawu, 43, Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, 42, Fredson Peter, 33, and Solomon Pamire, 34.

All five are being investigated over their alleged involvement in the assault, although authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on November 5, as investigations into the matter continue.

The arrests have also drawn attention because of their connection to the reported investigation involving two luxury vehicles allegedly smuggled into Zimbabwe. The vehicles were reportedly taken into custody by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as part of the ongoing probe.

Chatunga is the youngest son of Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace Mugabe.

His father ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence in 1980 until he was removed from power in 2017 at the age of 93. Robert Mugabe died in 2019.

The arrest places the former president's youngest son at the centre of another high-profile police investigation, with the assault allegations and the suspected luxury vehicle smuggling inquiry forming part of the case.