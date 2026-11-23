President William Ruto has accused his political rivals of using misinformation, disinformation and fake news to manipulate young Kenyans, insisting his administration has a clear plan to address youth unemployment.

Speaking in Bungoma on Monday, Ruto said young people needed access to education, employment and business opportunities rather than political rhetoric.

“Our competitors are trying to manipulate the young people of our nation using misinformation, disinformation and fake news. I want to tell them that we have a clear plan for the young people of Kenya,” he said.

The President outlined government initiatives in education, internships, affordable housing, digital employment and overseas jobs, saying the programmes were designed to help young people transition from school into employment.

He cited 350,000 young people working in the digital jobs ecosystem and 700,000 others employed abroad through the government's overseas employment programme.

Ruto also said 1.1 million young people were working in the affordable housing programme, including in the construction of markets, houses and hostels.

On entrepreneurship, he said 130,000 young people had received funding through the NYOTA programme, with another 200,000 expected to benefit in the next phase through grants of Sh50,000 each.

The President further said the government had set aside Sh250 billion under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme to enable young people to secure government tenders.

He urged young Kenyans to register through the *254# platform, undergo training and obtain certification to access business opportunities and financing.

Ruto said young people had clearly outlined their priorities, including completing their education, securing employment and starting businesses.

“The message from young people is very clear. They want their education taken care of. Once they finish school, they want opportunities to work, and thirdly, they want opportunities to do business,” he said.

He also revisited the 2024 Finance Bill protests, accusing his political opponents of using misinformation to mobilise young people.

“You manipulated them in 2024 using fake news and misinformation about the Finance Bill,” he said, adding that young people should not allow themselves to be used for political manipulation.

Ruto challenged his rivals to present alternative development plans, questioning their proposals on education, healthcare and job creation.